Red Sonja and Babyteeth Finale On Diamond Previews Covers Next Week

Next week's Diamond Previews covers feature the new Invincible Red Sonja #1 by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Moritat from Dynamite Entertainment, as well as the return of Donny Cates and Garry Brown's Babyteeth from AfterShock Comics. With Babyteeth promising there are four more issues until the series finally concludes.

While the covers also tease Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson's The House Of Lost Horizons. More on that in an hour or so.

While the Previews Customer Order Form features the Diamond Select Toys half-scale bust of The Crow for the autumn.

Diamond's monthly comics retail catalog, Previews has been produced by Diamond for over twenty-five years for store owners and comic shop customers to order their products. It is additionally available for sale to customers to facilitate pre-orders from "pull and hold" or subscription customers who frequent comic shops on a regular basis. Comics publishers vie for space within the publication's pages, with Dark Horse, Image Comics, and IDW Publishing taking precedence as "Premier" publishers. Marvel Comics has its own mini-catalogue of Marvel Previews available separately, for contractual reasons. DC Comics left Diamond last year and so produced its own DC Connect digital magazine as a replacemant.

Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc is an American comic book distributor serving retailers in North America and worldwide. They transport comic books and graphic novels from both big and small comic book publishers, or suppliers, to retailers, as well as other popular culture products such as toys, games, and apparel. Diamond distributes to the direct market in the United States, and has an exclusive distribution arrangements with most major U.S. comic book publishers, including Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Marvel Comics, Boom Studios, Dynamiteand more.

It is owned by Geppi Family Enterprises, which is also the parent company of Alliance Game Distributors, Diamond Book Distributors, Diamond UK, Diamond Select Toys, Gemstone Publishing, E. Gerber Products, Diamond International Galleries, Hake's Americana & Collectibles, Morphy's Auctions, the Geppi's Entertainment Museum, and Baltimore magazine,