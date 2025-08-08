Redman's Muddy Waters Graphic Novel Sequel Gets A 75,000 Print Run

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Muddy Waters, redman

Redman's graphic novel sequel to Muddy Waters, Muddy Waters Too, gets a 75,000 print run

The rapper, performer, and producer Redman, is following up his 1996 album Muddy Waters with a graphic novel sequel, Muddy Waters Too, with Ben Katzner and Geo Gant, out on the 26th of August, to accompany last year's sequel album. A comedy sci-fi misadventure about an inventor of a rich soil that can grow food to feed a hungry planet, and super-weed for happy stoners. And that has granted it a 75,000-copy first printing.

Redman's Muddy Waters Too Paperback – August 26, 2025

by Redman, Ben Katzner, Reginald "Redman" Noble, Adrian F. Wassel, Der-shing Helmer, Geo Gant, Fred Stresing, Andworld Design

The stoner comedy classic FRIDAY and HALF-BAKED meet the Method Man/Redman magical smokes movie HOW HIGH in the highly hilarious urban adventure MUDDY WATERS TOO, created and co-written by MC, rapper, and record producer REDMAN! High magic is in the music and the MUD! Doc has invented MUD, soil so special that when the right music is played, it allows plants to grow at hyper-speed. Doc knows MUD can save the world, helping to feed everyone…but, more importantly, it'll grow a bunch of super potent weed. Too bad his MUD has been stolen. Now it's up to Doc and his crew to get his invention back, as they cross paths with angry girlfriends, the world's worst case of gingivitis, and Doc's one true weakness…perfectly pedicured toes. Join Doc and his gang on their highly hilarious adventure-on-the-streets about a super-special soil that can change the world – and weed! MUDDY WATERS TOO is an original graphic novel based on Redman's long-anticipated sequel to his classic album, Muddy Waters. This graphic novel contains the never-before-seen screenplay for Muddy Waters Too, a short film written by Redman, and a whole lot more! An OGN co-written by the OG rapper's rapper Redman and writer Ben Katzner and illustrated by Geo Gant!