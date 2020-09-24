Reed Black Sells Champions Of Breakfast Graphic Novel For 6-Figure Sum

Champions Of Breakfast by Reed Black, is a YA graphic novel series for fans of The Adventure Zone and Nimona, in which "the wizard Cereal assembles a group of ragtag adventurers including the thief Bacon and the necromancer Coffee for a near-impossible quest to prove their worth in a magical Dungeons And Dragons-style fantasy world populated with anthropomorphized food." The first Champions Of Breakfast graphic novel will be published in the spring of 2022.

Reed Black graduated in 2010 from Ringling College of Art + Design with a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Illustration. He currently lives in Atlanta, GA. You can read some of his other comic book work right here.

Chris Hernandez at Razorbill bought the first two books at auction for an undisclosed six-figure sum, and Black's agent, Alyssa Jennette at Stonesong negotiated the deal.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, and dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins.

Alyssa Jennette tweeted out "I am so, so excited for all of you to meet every wonderful character in this series—especially Orange Juice, a golem who speaks in emojis, for whom I would die."

Jennette joined Stonesong in June 2015 and represents children's and adult fiction and picture books, graphic novels, and select pop-culture nonfiction. Her client list includes sex educator and GIRL SEX 101 author Allison Moon, Instagram sensation/art restorer Julian Baumgartner, illustrator Jessica Roux, internet storyteller Mollyhall Seeley, middle-grade authors Chris Negron and Brandon Hoang, and more. And Reed Black of course.