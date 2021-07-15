Refrigerator Full Of Heads Is Sequel To Joe Hill's Basketful Of Heads

Locke & Key co-creator Joe Hill has a line of horror comic books he produces from DC Comics called Hill House Comics. We haveen't heard much of it of late as a real-life horror of a pandemic got in the way. But as DC Comics is set to publish a box set collection of all the published stories – including an exclusive collection of the back-up Sea Dogs story, so EW has run with the beginning of another batch of Hill House Comics for Halloween.

Basketful of Heads, originally written by Hill with art by LEOMACS, is getting a new follow-up series with the new title Refrigerator Full of Heads, to be written by Rio Youers and drawn by Thomas Fowler.

Refrigerator Full of Heads will bring readers back to Brody Island, years after a mysterious axe unleashed violent havoc during the 1983 hurricane detailed in the previous book. Vacationing couple Calvin Beringer and Arlene Fields quickly find themselves face-to-face with some of Brody's more unsavory aspects: On top of that axe, there's also a new sheriff in town, new visitors, and a dangerous Great White Shark spotted off the coast.

Refrigerator Full of Heads is a six-issue series, published by DC Comics from the 19th of October, and monthly after that. There may be more to come. The Hill House Box Set will be published one week later on the 26th of October.

Basketful Of Heads

#1 New York Times bestselling author Joe Hill asks, "With a cursed Viking axe, what can you accomplish?" and June Branch is ready to answer!

Heads will roll…

June Branch is in trouble. She's trapped on Brody Island with nowhere to run. Her boyfriend, Liam, has been kidnapped. And four bloodthirsty escaped convicts will stop at nothing to find her.

All poor June has to defend herself with is a strange Viking axe with the terrifying power to decapitate a person and leave their head still talking.

If she's going to save Liam and herself, June will have to keep a cool head…or even a whole basketful of them!

From #1 New York Times bestselling writer Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) comes Basketful of Heads, the first series in the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring incredible artwork by Leomacs (Lucifer), this spine-tingling collection includes the entire seven-issue miniseries, as well as character designs and behind-the-scenes sketches.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Joe Hill asks, "With a cursed Viking axe, what can you accomplish?" and June Branch is ready to answer! Heads will roll… June Branch is in trouble. She's trapped on Brody Island with nowhere to run. Her boyfriend, Liam, has been kidnapped. And four bloodthirsty escaped convicts will stop at nothing to find her. All poor June has to defend herself with is a strange Viking axe with the terrifying power to decapitate a person and leave their head still talking. If she's going to save Liam and herself, June will have to keep a cool head…or even a whole basketful of them! From #1 New York Times bestselling writer Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) comes Basketful of Heads, the first series in the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring incredible artwork by Leomacs (Lucifer), this spine-tingling collection includes the entire seven-issue miniseries, as well as character designs and behind-the-scenes sketches. Sea Dogs

Back in 1779, the American Navy was in shambles as it struggled to take on the mighty the British fleet. In a desperate attempt to gain the upper hand, the American Navy will smuggle three werewolves onto the British's flagship to cause havoc. But can they really trust these men?

Seadogs will be a little different from all the other comics in the way that it is published. It will be serialised in the back of all the comics mentioned above, two pages at a time.

Written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Dan McDaid, Sea Dogs collects the entire run originally featured as a backup story in Basketful of Heads. This is the first time this will be collected!

Back in 1779, the American Navy was in shambles as it struggled to take on the mighty the British fleet. In a desperate attempt to gain the upper hand, the American Navy will smuggle three werewolves onto the British's flagship to cause havoc. But can they really trust these men? Seadogs will be a little different from all the other comics in the way that it is published. It will be serialised in the back of all the comics mentioned above, two pages at a time. Written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Dan McDaid, Sea Dogs collects the entire run originally featured as a backup story in Basketful of Heads. This is the first time this will be collected! Plunge

In 1983, a state-of-the-art drilling ship, the Derleth, vanished near the Arctic Circle. Decades later, it has begun sending a distress call…

Tracing the signal to a remote atoll in the Bering Strait, the Rococo oil company hires the Carpenter brothers and their salvage crew to investigate the ghost ship. Joined by a marine biologist and an oil executive, the brothers set out on a grim mission to learn what caused the disappearance and recover the bodies of the crew…only to find that the Derleth's men aren't dead! Even if they're also not quite…alive…anymore.

A surreal and gory celebration of '80s horror, Plunge brings together Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) and Stuart Immonen (The Amazing Spider-Man, Superman: Secret Identity) for a deep dive into unfathomable terrors. Collects the six-issue miniseries along with exclusive commentary and sketches.

In 1983, a state-of-the-art drilling ship, the Derleth, vanished near the Arctic Circle. Decades later, it has begun sending a distress call… Tracing the signal to a remote atoll in the Bering Strait, the Rococo oil company hires the Carpenter brothers and their salvage crew to investigate the ghost ship. Joined by a marine biologist and an oil executive, the brothers set out on a grim mission to learn what caused the disappearance and recover the bodies of the crew…only to find that the Derleth's men aren't dead! Even if they're also not quite…alive…anymore. A surreal and gory celebration of '80s horror, Plunge brings together Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key) and Stuart Immonen (The Amazing Spider-Man, Superman: Secret Identity) for a deep dive into unfathomable terrors. Collects the six-issue miniseries along with exclusive commentary and sketches. The Low, Low Woods

From New York Times bestselling author Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body And Other Parties, In The Dream House) comes a story so horrifying you won't dare to forget!

There's something in the woods…

Shudder-to-Think, Pennsylvania, has been on fire for years. The woods are full of rabbits with human eyes, a deer woman who stalks hungry girls, and swaths of skinless men. And the people of Shudder-to-Think? Well, they're not doing so well either.

When El and Octavia wake up in a movie theater with no memory of the last few hours of their lives, the two teenage dirtbags embark on a horrifying journey to uncover the truth about the strange town that they call home.

From critically acclaimed writer Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body and Other Parties) comes The Low, Low Woods, from the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring stunning artwork by Dani (Lucifer), this volume collects The Low, Low Woods #1-6.

From New York Times bestselling author Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body And Other Parties, In The Dream House) comes a story so horrifying you won't dare to forget! There's something in the woods… Shudder-to-Think, Pennsylvania, has been on fire for years. The woods are full of rabbits with human eyes, a deer woman who stalks hungry girls, and swaths of skinless men. And the people of Shudder-to-Think? Well, they're not doing so well either. When El and Octavia wake up in a movie theater with no memory of the last few hours of their lives, the two teenage dirtbags embark on a horrifying journey to uncover the truth about the strange town that they call home. From critically acclaimed writer Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body and Other Parties) comes The Low, Low Woods, from the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring stunning artwork by Dani (Lucifer), this volume collects The Low, Low Woods #1-6. The Dollhouse Family

On Alice's sixth birthday, she got the gift she didn't know she always wanted: a big, beautiful 19th- century dollhouse, complete with a family of antique dolls. In no time at all, the dollhouse isn't just Alice's favorite toy…it's her whole world. And soon young Alice learns she can magically enter the house to visit a new group of friends, straight out of a heartwarming children's novel: the Dollhouse family.

But in the real world, her family life is much darker…and deep within the Dollhouse's twisting halls, the Black Room waits, with an offer to Alice. The house can fix all this, the room says. All she has to do is say the words…

From writer M.R. Carey (The Girl with All the Gifts, Lucifer) comes The Dollhouse Family, from the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring riveting artwork by Peter Gross (The Books of Magic) and Vince Locke (A History of Violence), this chilling collection features The Dollhouse Family

On Alice's sixth birthday, she got the gift she didn't know she always wanted: a big, beautiful 19th- century dollhouse, complete with a family of antique dolls. In no time at all, the dollhouse isn't just Alice's favorite toy…it's her whole world. And soon young Alice learns she can magically enter the house to visit a new group of friends, straight out of a heartwarming children's novel: the Dollhouse family. But in the real world, her family life is much darker…and deep within the Dollhouse's twisting halls, the Black Room waits, with an offer to Alice. The house can fix all this, the room says. All she has to do is say the words… From writer M.R. Carey (The Girl with All the Gifts, Lucifer) comes The Dollhouse Family, from the smash-hit lineup of the Hill House Comics library. Featuring riveting artwork by Peter Gross (The Books of Magic) and Vince Locke (A History of Violence), this chilling collection features The Dollhouse Family Daphne Byrne

The voice from beyond the veil…

In the gaslit splendor of late-19th-century New York, rage builds inside 14-year-old Daphne. The sudden death of her father has left her alone with her grief-stricken mother. Emotionally adrift and living outside her means, the widow becomes easy prey for a group of occultists promising to contact her dead husband.

While fighting to disentangle her mother from these charlatans, Daphne experiences a genuine supernatural encounter–a strange, insidious presence in her own body. "Brother," a charming entity with unspeakable appetites, visits her in her dreams and whispers in her ear. Soon, Daphne is sharing his terrifying power.

A demon? A ghost? Her own hallucination? Daphne can't be sure what Brother is or what he wants. And even if she knew, could she stop him? Would she want to?

An unsettling, blood-soaked tale from writer Laura Marks (The Good Fight) and artist Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman), Daphne Byrne is part of DC's smash-hit Hill House Comics library, curated by Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key). Collects the full six-issue miniseries as well as commentary and behind-the-scenes artwork.