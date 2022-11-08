Renee Montoya As A Corrupted Gotham Police Officer (BatSpoilers)

It was a gushing PR-puffery interview with John Ridley, author of I Am Batman, that got the Twitterati abuzz, said about the character of Renee Montoya, appearing as Gotham and New York police commissioner in I Am Batman, and now in the GCPD: The Blue Wall series, where he states "Renee Montoya is one of the greatest of the modern-era characters of the DC universe. Renee is a police officer, has always been a police officer, and she's now commissioner." Emphasis ours. And that has caused considerable fuss because she had a history of quitting, especially over her obsession with corrupt crime scene investigator Jim Corrigan, whose actions lead to her partner getting killed, but finds herself unable to shoot him. And saw her quits the GCPD, become an alcoholic bar-hopping ex-cop nd then the street vigilante, The Question. It would be years and years later, as part of DC Rebirth, that she would eventually rejoin the GCPD around the events of A-Day, with Future State seeing her as a future Commissioner of Gotham, before she accepted that role in the current day. And GCPD: The Blue Wall is focused on that. However, today's Batman: Urban Legends #21 has earlier tales by Julio Anta, Miguel Mednoca, Roman Stevens and Becca Carey to flashback for Renee Montoya – and tuirns out that she was just as corrupt as Jim Corrigan all along.

And then she discovers the impact of those illegal arrests. Sometimes they stuck, sometimes they triggered other arrests, sometime they stacked up…

Whether she wanted to or not, whether she thought about it or not, her actions destroyed lives.

And now she is going to have to face up to it, that she;s Gotham Police Commissioner. Or will she brush it under the carpet, under GHotham standards and practices?

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #21 CVR C EDWIN GALMON VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Edwin Galmon

Written by Michael Cho, Anthony Falcone, Joey Esposito, Dennis Culver and Julio Antle Art by Michael Cho, Vasco Georgeiv, Hayden Sherman, and others This month's issue brings you the Dynamic Duo pushing the Batmobile to its absolute limits. The Murder Club has thrown Batman's life into chaos–how will Robin, Alfred and Nightwing keep him together? Arkham Academy opens its doors to its first-ever class of students related to Gotham's greatest villains–will they make the grade? And we see Renee Montoya's last days as a detective before she became Gotham City's newest commissioner.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022