Reptil From Avengers Academy Gets His Own Series – eBay Goes Mad

After months without a sale, suddenly all the copies of Avengers Initiative Featuring Reptil #1, the first appearance of Reptil from 2009 sold on eBay. And why? Because Marvel is launching a solo series with the character, in May.

Reptil, known to fans from books like Avengers Academy and Avengers Arena, will be starring in his first ever solo series. Written by rising stars Terry Blas (Hotel Dare, Dead Weight: Murder at Camp Bloom) and Enid Balám (Omni), REPTIL will present the exciting future that Repil has in the Marvel Universe and further explore this hero's secret past!

In the wake of Kamala's Law and his Grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps it's a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future—or end it forever.

"I'm so excited to be making my Marvel debut with such a fun and complex young character," Blas said. "He's Mexican-American, like me, and I'm delighted to bring a story with more of that representation to Marvel. Also, he can turn into dinosaurs and isn't that every kid's dream?" "This comic book series presents us with a great adventure that I know will personally resonate amongst the Latin American community," Balám said. "Yes, heroes are born from all over the world and Marvel's teams are doing their part to celebrate their amazing stories. Join us in this adventure!"

A new solo series for a character who hasn't led their own series before, is a relatively rare thing in Marvel or DC right now. Might this be the start of something new?