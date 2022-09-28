Retailers, You Can Only Get Bad Idea First Printings With FOC Tomorrow

Bad Idea is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Well, Bad Idea Comics has now told its 230+ destination comic book stores that only orders for the first two titles of the new run, Orc Island, a four-issue weekly dark fantasy heist comic starting on the 2nd of November, by Joshua Dysart, Alberto Ponticelli and Matt Hollingsworth, and Escape From Wyoming #1 by Robert Venditti and Jorge Monlongo, a science fiction Western with an unnamed back-up "B-Side" strip, made by tomorrow will get first printings. Any copies delivered after that, will be Not First Printings. Which is what every subsequent printing will be called, as is the Bad Idea Way. That is tomorrow, Thursday, the 29th of September. This is how Bad Idea broke the news to retailers this week. Registered retailers can increase, decrease or otherwise amend their order from this link.

With two days left before your first Final Order of BAD IDEA TWO: PART ONE , you knew we were going to do something wacky to get everyone talking, didn't you? Well, here it is!

You took a chance on us by placing your generous pre-orders, and as we approach the Final Order Deadline for our two launch titles we are doubling down on you, our partners in crime, and stirring the pot to make sure the two launch books are even more sought after in your stores.

BAD IDEA will only be providing First Printings for orders placed before the Final Order Deadline for ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 and ORC ISLAND #1. That means only orders placed before the end of the day on Thursday, Sept. 29th including any orders placed via the pre-order bundle will be fulfilled with First Printings.

All orders subsequent to the Final Order Deadline will be filled with Not First Printing copies.

What's a Not First Printing? I'm so glad you asked, we're incredibly proud of this BAD IDEA innovation.

When a BAD IDEA comic sells out we may go back to press and create a new printing that is virtually identical to the First Print in terms of appearance and content included. Many publishers do this and, in fact, may go back to press several times creating multiple new printings they label second printing, third printing etc. At BAD IDEA, no matter how many times we go back to press for a new printing, we label each printing a NOT FIRST PRINTING. We make no changes between those new printings, making them indiscernible from each other. Even the UPC and indicia will be unchanged. No more collectors chasing a copy of the later printing with the smallest print run. In fact, at BAD IDEA the First Printing is, over time, the printing with the smallest print run.

That's right, BAD IDEA can and will issue new printings that are indistinguishable from each other. The only exception is the actual First Printing, which will feature a clear color differentiation on the cover, a clear First Printing slug in the UPC and will be labeled First Printing in the indicia.