Return Of Casanova & The Pro To Image Comics In September

Image Comics continues its 30th-anniversary anthology with its sixth issue solicited for September 2022. And that includes a revival of the series Casanova by Matt Fraction, Gabriel Ba and Fabio Moon for a new surreal pandimensional action espionage story, the first in over five years. And the return of The Pro, as originally co-created by Garth Ennis, now from the series' artistic team Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, the super-powered prostitute, who also ends up on the cover. Giving all manner of folk a beating with the Image paddle. It also continues the Hack/Slash vs. Image revival comic book series by Tim Seeley and Stefano Caselli…

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #6 (OF 12) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL220214

(W) Geoff Johns, Matt Fraction, Maria Llovet, Joe Casey, Jimmy Palmiotti, Skottie Young, Brenden Fletcher, Tim Seeley, Patrick Kindlon, Sina Grace, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Gabriel Ba, F?bio Moon, Maria Llovet, Skottie Young, Erica Henderson, Nathan Fox, Stefano Caselli, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Sina Grace, Dean Haspiel (A/CA) Amanda Conner

As we hit the halfway point in our year-long celebration of Image's 30th anniversary, MATT FRACTION, GABRIEL BA & FABIO MOON reunite for a new CASANOVA story, JIMMY PALMIOTTI & AMANDA CONNER bring back THE PRO, and SINA GRACE presents an all-new ROCKSTAR AND SOFT BOY short story. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" in a new serial by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. Plus: The final chapter of MARIA LLOVET's "All the Things We Didn't Do Last Night," and the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG! In Shops: Sep 28, 2022 SRP: $5.99