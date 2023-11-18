Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Hasbro, Image, Transformers: Heavy Metal | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, megatron, transformers

Return Of Megatron? Transformers/GI Joe February 2024 Solicits

When Transformers returned to comics, it did so without Megatron. Well, in February... it looks like he might be back. Maybe?

When Transformers returned to comics by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer, courtesy of Image Comics/Skybound and Hasbro, it did so without Megatron. Well, in February… it looks like he might be back. along with the rest of the GI Joe and Energon Universe listings in Image Comics February 2024 solicits and solicitations.

TRANSFORMERS #5 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson

Starscream revives one of the most powerful Decepticons to eliminate the Autobots once and for all.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

FCBD 2024 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLES OF 25) (Net)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Various (A / CA) Ryan Ottley

Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics. A perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for long-term fans. Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

COBRA COMMANDER #2 (OF 5) CVR A MILANA LEONI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrea Milana, Annalisa Leoni

After last issue's shocking reveals, Cobra Commander searches for a power greater than any the Earth has ever seen. But when this mission brings him face-to-face with a fan-favorite G.I. Joe faction-will they be friend, foe, or something else entirely?

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

DUKE #3 (OF 5) CVR A REILLY

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A / CA) Tom Reilly

Duke's search for answers has led him to a classified holding site for America's most dangerous prisoners. Now he's the most wanted man in the world. Unfortunately, everyone seems to prefer him Dead over Alive.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

VOID RIVALS TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mateus Lopes (A / CA) Lorenzo De Felici

The blockbuster Oblivion Song team of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici launch an all-new shared universe connected to the Transformers and G.I. Joe! War rages around the Sacred Ring, where the last remnants of two worlds have collapsed around a black hole in a never-ending war. However, when pilot Darak and his rival Solila both crash on a desolate planet, these two enemies must find a way to escape together. But are they alone on this strange planet? And what dark forces await that threaten the entire universe. Collects Void Rivals #1-6.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #304 CVR A KUBERT & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Larry Hama (A) Chris Mooneyham, Francesco Segala (CA) Andy Kubert, Brad Anderson

Dawn Moreno Vs. The Blue Ninjas! The former Snake Eyes is on a recon mission in Springfield when she's confronted by Cobra's deadliest weapons yet.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

