Return To Skull Island, A Monsterverse Sequel Coming In June 2025

Return To Skull Island, a Monsterverse Sequel coming in June 2025, from Titan Comics, written by Simon Furman and drawn by Christopher Jones

Article Summary Return To Skull Island comic, set in 1993, continues Netflix's Skull Island series' storylines.

Written by Simon Furman, illustrated by Christopher Jones; brings fresh tales of Kong’s kingdom.

Published by Titan Comics with striking covers by Inhyuk Lee, set to release on June 4, 2025.

Titan Comics expands the Monsterverse, diving into Skull Island's creatures and untold lore.

IDW has multiple Godzilla titles and the new Monsterverse line. DC has Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong. Marvel has the Marvel Universe Vs Godzilla. And now Titan Comics has taken on the Legendary Comics license for a new Return to Skull Island comic book, set in the world of Netflix's Skull Island: The Animated Series and set in 1993, but happening after the show. The new comic book series is written by an old friend of Bleeding Cool, Simon Furman and drawn by Christopher Jones.

"Skull Island's shadows hide untold stories, fierce battles, and creatures unlike anything seen before. Marrying brilliant illustrations and epic storytelling, we see a new side to Kong and his kingdom. We can't wait to share more this June," said Titan Comics editor Louis Yamani

"Partnering with Titan Comics on 'Return to Skull Island' allows us to expand the Monsterverse in exciting new ways. Bringing Skull Island from TV to comics lets us dive deeper into its mysteries, offering fans thrilling new adventures in Kong's world" said, Robert Napton, SVP and publisher at Legendary Comics. Return To Skull Island will be published by Titan Comics on the 4th of June, with covers by Inhyuk Lee. This is how it fits inalongside the movies and TV shows.

The Monsterverse is a US multimedia franchise and shared universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong, and other characters owned and created by Toho Co., Ltd. The franchise consists of five films, two television series and now a comic book series, produced by Legendary Pictures, with Warner Bros. Pictures distributing the films and the series being released for streaming on Netflix and Apple TV+, and Legendary and Titan publishing the new comic book series through comic book stores from June 2025.

