Return To The O.Z. – David Pepose's New Kickstarter Funds In Seconds

Just one year after his first crowdfunding campaign, Spencer & Locke writer David Pepose is making his return to Kickstarter with The O.Z., which made a splash with its inaugural campaign in 2020 after more than 1,250 backers and over $46,000 raised, he's back for seconds. Written by Pepose and drawn by Proton's Ruben Rojas, The O.Z. recasts Dorothy Gale as an Iraq War veteran , giving her iconic group of friends a Mad Max-style coat of post-apocalyptic paint as they struggle to survive the Occupied Zone.

And based on the second issue cover, this series is already promising to introduce some brand-new characters, including a new take on the Cowardly Lion that certainly looks… well, more than a little battle-ready. "We're excited to pull the curtain back and show our Yellow Brick Road Warriors even more territories of our sweeping fantasy world," Pepose said in a release. "If you're a fan of L. Frank Baum's Wizard of Oz mythology, you'll love our action-packed twist with The O.Z." With recent hits like Scout's Honor under Pepose's belt, could The O.Z.'s second Kickstarter campaign reach new heights? And between Calvin & Hobbes, the Boy Scouts, and now the Wizard of Oz, what other childhood memories will Pepose make us weep over next? Either way, it was enough for the second issue to get funded in seconds… how high will it go this time?