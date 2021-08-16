Return To The O.Z. – David Pepose's New Kickstarter Funds In Seconds

Just one year after his first crowdfunding campaign, Spencer & Locke writer David Pepose is making his return to Kickstarter with The O.Z., which made a splash with its inaugural campaign in 2020 after more than 1,250 backers and over $46,000 raised, he's back for seconds. Written by Pepose and drawn by Proton's Ruben Rojas, The O.Z. recasts Dorothy Gale as an Iraq War veteran, giving her iconic group of friends a Mad Max-style coat of post-apocalyptic paint as they struggle to survive the Occupied Zone.

