Rey Terciero & Alex Moore's Count of Monte Cristo High Graphic Novel

The Count of Monte Cristo High, is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Rey Terciero and Alex Moore out in 2026 from Penguin Workshop.

The Count of Monte Cristo High, is an upcoming YA graphic novel by Rey Terciero and Alex Moore. A modern-day reimagining of The Count of Monte Cristo brings readers into the world of Ernesto, who after being bullied in high school is back for revenge.

Elizabeth Lee at Penguin Workshop has bought world rights to The Count of Monte Cristo High and publication is scheduled for the summer of 2026. Ray Terciero's agent Brent Taylor at Triada US, and Alex Moore's agent Jas Perry at KT Literary represented the pair in the negotiation.

The Count of Monte Cristo was written by Alexandre Dumas in 1846 and rivals The Three Musketeers for his best-known work. And focuses on Edmond Dantès, a French teenager who is falsely accused of treason, arrested, and imprisoned without trial, just before he can marry his fiancée Mercédès. His fellow prisoner in the Château d'If island fortress deduces that romantic rival Fernand Mondegoand his friends Danglars and De Villefort are responsible. Many years later, Dantès escapes and returns as Count of Monte Cristo, to take revenge. It was more recently adapted to the modern day by Stephen Fry as The Stars' Tennis Balls. There was also a play with the same name as this graphic novel, The Count of Monte Cristo High, written by Michael Druce.

Rey Terciero, also known as Rex Ogle, is a children's book editor, novelist of Free Lunch and Punching Bag, and comic book writer for All-New X-Men, Death Of Wolverine, Justice League Of America, DC Pride and more. This book will thematically follow the upcoming release of his Doña Quixote: Rise of the Knight graphic novel with Monica M. Magaña out in September from Macmillan.

Alex Moore is a freelance illustrator, storyboarder and comic book artist from London, and a Illustration BA graduate from Middlesex University, with comics published inclduing Astonishing Moth, Faster Than Light, Red Sonja, Turning Tiger and Historia. Alex was part of Secret 7's 2015 exhibition at Somerset House and long-listed for the 2019 Folio Society Prize. Their work-in-progess graphic novel The Fine Art of Destruction was also long-listed for the 2020 Myriad First Graphic Novel competition.

