Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat

Rick and Morty are getting a new comic book series from Oni Press later in the year – and thankfully Amazon is listing the collection before the first issue is even solicited (though I bet it will be by the end of the week). And it's all down to Rick getting a new hat.

Rick And Morty: Rick's New Hat by Alex Firer, Fred C. Stresing and Sarah Stern has a lofty description;

It's THE comics event of 2021: Rick's New Hat! No really. It's a thing. See, there's a hat. And it's Ricks. And it's NEW. Also time, space, and reality are unravelling and nobody seems to care. When Rick and Morty buy the greatest hat in all the multiverse, it attracts an evil so banal that even our intrepid adventurers may not be able to stop it. In true comics event tradition, this one features everyone from Rick and Morty, to Mr. Poopybutthole, Pickle Rick, and MORE. A faux-crossover event from the evil geniuses behind Rick and Morty Presents: Birdperson. Collects issues #1-5 of the hit series.

The first Rick and Morty comic book adaptation launched on April Fool's Day 2015 from Zac Gorman and CJ Cannon while Tom Fowler started a series of a multi-issue story arcs. Using the television series' established premise of alternate timelines, the first two volumes of the comic book expressly features the cast of a different timeline, allowing the comics to tell stories without conflicting with the canon of the show. From the third volume onwards, the series switched focus to display the off-screen adventures of the television series, keeping in the canon of the show, with the characters of different timelines forming the basis for backup stories.

The Rick And Morty ongoing series recently ended but Oni Press has continued the license with a series of one-shots and mini-series, including Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons.