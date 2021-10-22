Rick And Morty: The Hericktics Of Rick In Oni January 2022 Solicits

Oni Press launches a new comic book series, Rick And Morty: The Hericktics Of Rick from Amy Chu and Sarah Stern in January 2022, as well as the Rick And Morty: Corporate Assets series, the ongoing Orcs In Space and graphic novels such as Chef's Kiss and A Guide To Asexuality. Here are Oni Press' full solicitations for the month.

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS HERICKTICS OF RICK #1 CVR A STERN

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211577

NOV211578 – RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS HERICKTICS OF RICK #1 CVR B PATRICIA – 4.99

(W) Amy Chu (A) Sarah Stern

When Rick finds the source of a new, incredibly powerful substance, he lays claim to an entire planet in order to corner the market. But Rick and Morty aren't the only ones on the recently renamed Arrickis, and the original inhabitants aren't going to go away quietly.

Rick and Morty become embroiled in the local political and religious struggle and must escape not only with their lives, but with their minds intact!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSETS #3 CVR A JARRETT WILLIAMS

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211579

NOV211580 – RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSETS #3 CVR B RYAN LEE – 3.99

(W) James Asmus (A / CA) Jarrett Williams

On Earth, Rick and Morty: The Movie debuts, Summer is an influencer, and Glootie is reaping all of the rewards. In the alien pocket dimension, Rick's about to get real weird with the escape attempt. Morty, he's just trying to stay alive, you know?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE #7

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211582

(W) Abed Gheith, Rashad Gheith, Michael Tanner (A) DJ Chavis, Dave Pender, Francois Vigneault

Battling a giant mech piloted by a space biker gang obsessed with politeness is no joke! After narrowly escaping the wrath of Fuzzitron Supreme, D.O.N.A. leads the orcs to their final destination: the junk-filled lair of her eccentric creator, Doctor Smedley. What was his original sinister purpose for her? And, hey-did that pet cat just talk?!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CHEFS KISS SC VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211574

(W) Jarrett Melendez (A) Danica Brine, Hank Jones (CA) Kevin Wada

Now that college is over, English graduate Ben Cook is on the job hunt looking for something…anything…related to his passion for reading and writing. But interview after interview, hiring committee after hiring committee, Ben soon learns getting the dream job won't be as easy as he thought. Proofreading? Journalism? Copywriting? Not enough experience. It turns out he doesn't even have enough experience to be a garbage collector! But when Ben stumbles upon a "Now Hiring-No Experience Necessary" sign outside a restaurant, he jumps at the chance to land his first job. Plus, he can keep looking for a writing job in the meantime. He's actually not so bad in the kitchen, but he will have to pass a series of cooking tests to prove he's got the culinary skills to stay on full-time. But it's only temporary…right?

When Ben begins developing a crush on Liam, one of the other super dreamy chefs at the restaurant, and when he starts ditching his old college friends and his old writing job plans, his career path starts to become much less clear.

Watch things start to really heat up in the kitchen in this queer YA debut graphic novel, written by Jarrett Melendez, illustrated by Danica Brine, colored by Hank Jones, and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 14.99

A QUICK & EASY GUIDE TO ASEXUALITY SC VOL 01 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211575

(W) Molly Muldoon (A / CA) William Hernandez

Asexuality is often called the "invisible orientation." You don't learn about it in school, and you don't hear "ace" on television. So it's kinda hard to be ace in a society so steeped in sex that no one knows you exist. Too many young people grow up believing that their lack of sexual desire means they are broken, so writer Molly Muldoon and cartoonist Will Hernandez–both in the ace community–are here to shed light on society's misconceptions of asexuality and what being ace is really like. This book is for anyone who wants to learn about asexuality, and for ace people themselves to validate their experiences.

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 7.99

TINY FOX & GREAT BOAR BOOK ONE: THERE VOL 01

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211576

(W) Berenika Kolomycka (A / CA) Berenika Kolomycka

One beautiful fall day, as Tiny Fox relaxes under his favorite tree, he meets a new friend: Great Boar! Great Boar loves to explore the beauty of nature and the changing seasons, but Tiny Fox thinks adventuring can be scary…but so is the idea of being without his new pal! What will Tiny Fox do?

See how two friends help each other and learn to be brave in this beautiful watercolor book for children by award-winning Polish artist Berenika Ko?omycka.

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 14.99

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #4

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211581

(W) Christopher Sebela (A) Kendall Goode (CA) Gab Contreras

The angels have crossed the line and Kat has officially had enough. You can be terrorizing, passive-aggressive, or hypocritical all you want, but you do not touch a girl's stash. Totally wiped of her regular reprieve, Kat makes a run for it to Grover's bunker to plan a way out of this hell once and for all.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 DRAWING BOARD ED (O/A)

ONI PRESS INC.

NOV211583

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her.

Don't miss the brand-new, all-original, action-packed series co-written and drawn by Eisner Award winner Chris Samnee! Chris is joined for his very first fully creator-owned book by co-writer Laura Samnee and frequent coloring collaborator Matthew Wilson! Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is the all-ages adventure of a lifetime!

Experience the opening chapter of this instant all-ages classic in unadulterated black and white in this new, oversized format! The Drawing Board Edition of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1 presents Chris Samnee's lovely inks sans color-fully readable with lettering intact-as well as Chris' full layouts for the issue, plus process notes and creator commentary that takes you from layouts to script to finished colors and letters!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 14.99