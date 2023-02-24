Rick & Morty Get Their Own Manga Series, Bleeding Cool Has A Preview Announced by Oni at ComicsPRO Rick & Morty: The Manga: Get In The Robot, Morty! is the first in a new series by Alissa M. Sallah and Jey Odin

Announced at the ComicsPRO retailer summit in Pittsburgh yesterday, Rick & Morty: The Manga Volume 1: Get In The Robot, Morty! is the first in an all new series of manga-inspired manga-sized adventures. Rick & Morty: The Manga is written by Alissa M. Sallah with art and covers from Jey Odin. Rick & Morty: The Manga Volume 1: Get In The Robot, Morty! will be published by Oni Press on the 1st of November, 2023 in comic stores and on the 31st of October in bookstores, with subsequent volumes to follow.

"GOOD FOR HEALTH, BAD FOR EDUCATION! Rick and Morty's first manga-inspired mission has it all: QUESTIONABLE SCIENTIFIC PROTOCOLS! STYLISH HAIRCUTS! BATTLE MECHS! SPEEDLINES! In the inaugural volume of an all-new series of digest-sized, all-original English language adventures, our peeress adventurers face a foe unlike any they've seen before… Well, it's basically Jerry, but he's huge, fast, vicious, and…naked? Rick has the perfect solution: a giant fighting robot, perfectly designed and calibrated to take on the Jiant horde – but it'll need a puny, socially isolated, 15-year-old pilot. And he has just the guy for the job: Morty!"

Alissa M. Sallah is a cartoonist from Ohio and author of Weeaboo, also from Oni Press. She also edits and contributes to the Bonfire anthologies Stratos, Topia and Silk & Metal, was featured in the Yakuza 6 Song Of Life artbook and was the colourist on the Image comic series Sleepless.

Jey Odin or JeyOdin is a New Orleans comic book and manga artist, creator and owner of the series Hammer, currently being serialized and published through Saturday AM and Rockport Publishers. He attended the Savannah College of Art and Design, where he majored in Sequential Art, and after his Chicken Fighter series was published by Antarctic Press, was the artist on Lemonade Code, also published by Oni Press. Regarding Rick & Morty he tweets "Well now that the cats out the bag, THIS is what I've been drawing for the past 7 months. I think it comes out around the time Volume 4 of my series HAMMER comes out later this year!" Here's a preview, first seen on Bleeding Cool today, follow along for more stories coming out of ComicsPRO.

Oni Press published a continuing Rick & Morty comic from 2015 to 2020, and have published many one-shots and mini-series since, A new Rick & Morty ongoing series in the traditional US comic book format began last month.