Rick & Morty Parodies Star Wars In March 2022 Oni Press March Solicits

Oni Press' March 2022 solicitations look to Jonna The Impossible for May's Free Comic Book Day, and two new Rick And Morty comic book projects, including Magdalene Visaggio writing the Rick And Morty parody of Star Wars, Infinity Hour. As well as the graphic novel Silk Hills by Brian Level, Ryan Ferrer, Kate Sherron and Crank but also the launch of Seasons Of Bruja by Aaron Duran and Sara Soler.

RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR #1 CVR A ELLERBY

(CA) Marc Ellerby

Rick Sanchez has always known he was destined for greater things. When that greater thing calls, will he be ready to answer?

Rick is recruited to join a galactic rebellion, forming a bond with a ragtag group of freedom fighters, mystics, and mercenaries. Can this team of would-be heroes overthrow the Galactic Federation? In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR #1 CVR B MARTIN

(CA) Patricia Martin

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS MORTYS RUN #1 CVR A PUSTE

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN221555

(CA) Puste

When Morty finds out he's going to summer camp, he'll do anything to escape, including listening to Rick. When Rick drops Morty off on a planet full of kids, things are not what they seem. Can Morty survive a world ruled by thirteen-year-olds all by himself?

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

RICK AND MORTY BOOK EIGHT DLX ED HC (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN221559

Collecting issues #51-60 of the hit series, this deluxe edition hardcover features the first appearance of fan-favorite character Glootie, plus Morty finally gets a best friend, and read the tale of "The Rickoning," an event so cataclysmic that the worlds of Rick and Morty will never be the same.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 49.99

FCBD 2022 JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN220030

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Matthew Wilson

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her.

Don't miss this special FCBD reprint of the opening chapter in your new favorite all-original, action-packed series co-written and drawn by Eisner Award-winner Chris Samnee! Chris is joined for his very first fully creator-owned book by co-writer Laura Samnee and frequent coloring collaborator Matthew Wilson! Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is the all-ages adventure of a lifetime!

Reprint Material

Rating: All Ages

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 0

SEASONS OF BRUJA #1

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN221553

Althalia Cabrera might seem like any other witchy Portland hipster whiling away her days behind the counter of a freaky occult museum, but there's more to her whole deal than a trendy pursuit of the craft. Althalia is a bruja by blood-the youngest in a long line of powerful magic users from a long-ago culture indigenous to Mexico. In her twenty years, Althalia has studied with her loving abuela by her side, supporting and mentoring her use of the family magic, and protecting her from the darkest parts of their practice's history. But just as Althalia's inner light and power begins to shine, the darkness of the past finds its way into her world and strikes a tragic blow, testing Althalia in ways she might not be prepared enough to survive.

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SILK HILLS HC (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN221554

When Beth Wills comes to Silk Hills, a small Appalachian town that's seen better days since the mines were abandoned, she expected a bit of culture shock… But not like this! Beth is someone who has a talent for finding people who don't want to be found, and when she's called to Silk Hills by a local titan of industry, she can tell that something's not right. Little does she know…

Silk Hills was once booming, but the only reason people tend to come through town anymore is to buy Mothman merchandise. Before long, Beth finds out just how wrong things can get in the woods, as her search for a missing troubled youth finds her running afoul of the local drug trade, too-friendly creepers, a very sinister deer, and psychoactive moth dust.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 24.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #4 CVR A HICKEY

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN221560

Aggretsuko goes head-to-head with the oni spirit that haunts the resort! Meanwhile, Gori, Fenneko, and Haida are still lost in the woods. Can they arrive in time to save the day?

In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #4 CVR B MURPHY

ONI PRESS INC.

SECRETS OF CAMP WHATEVER DOORS TO NOWHERE TP VOL 02

ONI PRESS INC.

JAN221562

When twelve-year-old Willow went to her weird new town's even weirder summer camp, she didn't expect to get caught up in an ancient mystery involving forest-dwelling vampires, living garden gnomes, and other completely bonkers creatures most people would never believe exist. Now she's not only involved, she's marked-too close to the heart of an ages-old quest for power and control than she should be, and too concerned about her new friends and the dangers they face to let them go it alone. With the help of a spell book and her scrappy crew of camp friends, Willow is about to step through a doorway to magic and discovery that will change her world forever.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 17.99