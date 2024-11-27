Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Says Deadpool Team Up #4 Being Late Is Not Down To Him

Rob Liefeld says Deadpool Team-Up #4 being delayed until December is not down to him, and he's bringing receipts.

Article Summary Rob Liefeld clarifies that the delay of Deadpool Team-Up #4 is not his fault, citing the printing process.

The delayed issue means his final Marvel comic will now release on January 22, 2025.

Mixed fan reactions echo Liefeld's frustrations over production delays.

Upcoming works Major X: Time To Kill and X-Men: First Strike integrated into Deadpool Team-Up series.

Rob Liefeld's penultimate Marvel comic book, Deadpool Team-Up #4, was solicited from Marvel Comics for the end of November, but it was delayed a couple of weeks until the 11th of December. Now, a late comic from Rob Liefeld is nothing new; some folks have been waiting for their Brigade comics for a decade, but in this case, Rob Liefeld wanted to emphasise that this delay was not his fault, writing on X, "Deadpool Team-Up #4 is out Dec. 11th. A full 8 weeks after I handed it in? Did it get lost at the printer? I print my own comic books every week, it takes 2 days tops to print a comic and prepare it to ship." This is something that his Kickstarter backers have started repeating as well…

But yes, as it stands, Deadpool Team-Up #4 has slipped into December, which means the final, final Marvel comic book from Rob Liefeld will now only be published next year, on the 22nd of January 2025. Unless something else changes… oh and yes, as for Rob Liefeld's planned books Major X: Time To Kill and X-Men: First Strike announced by Marvel in 2023, any pages that were created or those were integrated into Deadpool Team-Up… this is it, folks. Then Rob is done…

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240881

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

MAJOR X RETURNS – AS A MAJOR PAIN FOR DEADPOOL? It had to happen – the team-up of DEADPOOL and MAJOR X! But as these badasses take care of business, just which side is Major X on? Rob Liefeld's penultimate DEADPOOL issue is a can't-miss tour de force that no collection can afford to be without! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240640

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

THE END.

• Deadpool is down. The Dragon's eggs are in jeopardy. Will the ultimate team-up end in…the ultimate sacrifice?

• Rob Liefeld's FINAL issue of his FINAL Deadpool storyline is here. Don't miss this historic conclusion!

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!