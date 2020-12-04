Rob Liefeld Returns To Marvel For Deadpool's 30th Anniversary

Deadpool was introduced in New Mutants #98, by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, in 1991. Which makes 2021 his thirtieth anniversary. Bleeding Cool understands that while Marvel may not be publishing a Deadpool comic book in February, we are to expect big things in March. Namely the return of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld to the character.

Rob Liefeld has been out of sorts with Marvel Comics of late. Last year he announced he had paused doing work for Marvel and there was talk that he might be suing Marvel Comics over something related to Deadpool, and has been outspoken about what he doesn't like at Marvel. But it appears that problems have been smoothed over in time for this auspicious event.

Rob Liefeld tweeted a process shot of Deadpool for his 30th anniversary, possibly alongside The Hulk, but Bleeding Cool understands that there is more, much more to come, and it will be officially with Marvel Comics. And while we are at it, 1991 is also the thirtieth anniversary of X-Force too.

Deadpool first appeared as a supervillain in The New Mutants and later in issues of X-Force, but later evolved into his more recognizable antiheroic persona. Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Winston Wilson, is a disfigured mercenary with the superhuman ability of an accelerated healing factor and physical prowess. The character is known as the "Merc with a Mouth" because of his tendency to talk and joke constantly, including breaking the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags. The character's popularity has seen him featured in numerous forms of other media. In the 2004 series Cable & Deadpool, he refers to his own scarred appearance as "Ryan Reynolds crossed with a Shar-Pei". Reynolds himself would eventually portray the character in the X-Men film series, appearing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool and its sequel Deadpool 2. Reynolds attributes Cable & Deadpool #2 to what got him hooked on the character and inspired him to bring the character to the movies. He is slated to continue playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.