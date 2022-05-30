Robert Crumb's Mr Natural, The Strangest Cameo In Chip 'n Dale

That may have been one of the weirder cameos in the new Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and given the film includes Ugly Sonic, the cats from Cats and a police-castrating Paw Patrol, that is saying something. But on Main Street, the wig manufacturer on Main Street who Dale sells his spare fur to, is Mr. Natural, the comic book character created by Robert Crumb in 1967, first appearing as Mr. Natural: The Zen Master in Yarrowstalks #1, and becoming an iconic counter culture figure after starring in 1968's Zap Comix #1, later getting his own titular title.

A mystic guru, modern-day hermit and storyteller, Mr Natural has magical powers and cosmic awareness, but is a complete flake and riddled with strange sexual obsessions. Which now may include collecting the CGI fur of chipmunks. He appeared alongside Crumb's other creations such as Fritz the Cat, and his work using involves sexual, scatological and psychedelic storylines, with a focus on the changing cultural vibe of America through the decades. Mr Naural was also, famously, was used on LSD blotter paper tabs in the seventies.

And now, he appears in the new Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie on Disney+ for a few seconds, voiced by the movie's director, Akiva Schaffer and written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. A meta-textual sequel to the TV cartoon series, it has far more of a Roger Rabbit vibe, with Chip'N'Dale as the cartoon actors from the show having to deal with their lives decades after the show was cancelled, trying to avoid being bootlegged while rescuing their friends – and their friendship. What could be more Mr Natural than that?

Say, maybe he might be able to get a Disney+ series himself?

