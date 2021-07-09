Robert Kirkman & Jason Howard Launch C.O.D.E in August

Walking Dead and Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman is teaming up with Jason Howard of Super Dinosaur and Trees for their new comic book project, C.O.D.E. being published by Skybound/Image Comics in August, as part of Skybound X #5, making their debut. Bleeding Cool has been repeatedly saying retailers have not been ordering enough copies of Skybound X and this kind of thing is the reason why.

C.O.D.E. tells the story of humanity in the far future surviving a technological hellscape through the assistance of a device known as Combat Orb Defense Engines. Seven orb wielders who hail from six different warring factions have set aside their differences to band together and carry out a mission that may be humanity's last hope to thwart a technological menace that has nearly completely overtaken earth.

"Jason Howard and I have been talking for a long time about making our next project the biggest, wildest thing we've ever done—and that's how C.O.D.E. was born," said Kirkman. "This is the beginning of something truly ambitious that combines all the genres we love into one big super powered epic. There's no better way to end this celebration of Skybound's first ten years than to bring you something entirely new for the very first time." "It's been a blast to reunite with Robert on a new project, we share a ton of comic book DNA and C.O.D.E. is the offspring of that DNA who's done nothing but pump iron and become awesome in an attempt to be worthy of your love!" said Howard. "Creating new characters is where my heart is at and I hope that C.O.D.E. will have characters as memorable to future fans as those created in Skybound's past."

This extra-length issue of Skybound X also features the final chapter of "Rick Grimes 2000," along with new stories from the worlds of The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton from Kyle Starks and Chris Schweizer and Gasolina from Sean Mackiewicz and Niko Walter.

SKYBOUND X #5 CVR A FINCH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY210052

(W) Robert Kirkman, Sean Mackiewicz (A) Ryan Ottley, Niko Walter (CA) David Finch

RICK GRIMES 2000 concludes! Plus, new THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON and GASOLINA stories! ALSO, something COMPLETELY NEW from ROBERT KIRKMAN & JASON HOWARD! SECRETS!In Shops: Aug 04, 2021 SRP: $4.99