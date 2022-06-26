Robin #15 Preview: Clowning Around

Damian goes up against the Red Triangle Gang in this preview of Robin #15, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #15

DC Comics

0422DC132

0422DC133 – Robin #15 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

0422DC803 – Robin #15 Lynne Yoshi Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

Damian Wayne is back from the Shadow War and licking his wounds the best way a Wayne knows how…brooding (duh). But in light of the shocking death in the al Ghul family, Robin resolves to dig deeper into the world of the Demon…and a return to Lazarus Island—with Flatline at his side—leaves him with yet another shocking revelation!

In Shops: 6/28/2022

SRP: $3.99

