Robin #17 Preview: Heartbreak for Lord Death Man

All Lord Death Man wanted was a Lady Death Woman in this preview of Robin #17. Mother Soul wanted a heart… but not his heart. Sorry, Lord Death Man. Looks like you're staying single. Then again, we always kinda got those incel vibes… Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #17

DC Comics

0622DC176

0622DC177 – Robin #17 Simone Di Meo Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Roger Cruz, Norm Rapmund

HEARTBREAK! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he's pulled into a shocking new story line that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

