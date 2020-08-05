Robin King, Harley Quinn and Empyre in The Daily LITG 5th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw comic books take the headlines back with the new Robin King, Harley Quinn's new look at a BIG spoiler for Empyre #4. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Robin King – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Death Metal's Legends Of The Dark Knight beat Batman #96 in terms of traffic – but Empyre #4 started its run up…
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Empyre #4 Will Make News Headlines Worldwide SPOILERS
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- The Pokémon GO Battle League Leaderboard Shows No One At Rank 10
- Power Book II: Ghost Trailer: Tariq St. Patrick Loves His Mother
- The Punisher Rides on in With New Marvel Legends Hasbro Set
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.
- What Was Once Meltdown, Burns Down, In Los Angeles
- What Batmanhattan Means For The DC Multiverse (Death Metal Spoilers)
- Courtney (Simmons) Brown Quits DC for Amazon and Lord Of The Rings
- How DC Comics Will Bring Lucifer to a Conclusion, Revealed
- If The Robin King Is A Hit, What Does That Say About You? (Spoilers)
One year ago.
When Warren Ellis' Wildcats was cancelled… for different reasons than it might be today.
- "WILDCATS Isn't Coming Out… For Right Now, It's Cancelled" – Warren Ellis
- Does God Exist? Reed Richards Reveals All in Daredevil #9
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": The Gang Gets a "Guest Star" [VIDEO]
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Review – They Only Do That In Comics! [SPOILERS]
- Will Absolute Carnage Make Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #1 Canon? (UPDATE – No)
- They Don't Make Hulks Like They Used To – Dead Man Logan #10 [Preview]
- DC Comics Already Spoiled the Ending of Batman/Superman #1
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- "The Walking Dead": AMC Offering Viewers Free Season 9 for August
- The Real Reason Winds of Winter is So Late in Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History #6 [Preview]
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.
- New Comic Book Day
- Comic Art Masterclasses on Zoom hosted by Kev F's Comic Art Masterclass, 10am-Noon, BST
- Comics Drawing for Kids and Teens hosted by Bethlehem Public Library, 3-3.45pm EDT.
- EC Book Club – Bandette vol 1: Presto! hosted by Emerald City Comics and Neil Johnson, 6.30-7.30pm EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Reilly Brown, co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules.
- Gary Ushaw, co-creator of Mobfire.
- Tony Puryear, co-creator of Concrete Park.
- Andy Kuhn, artist on Marvel Adventures, Brit, TMNT.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about Robin King, Harley Quinn's new look, that finale for Empyre #4, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.