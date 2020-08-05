Robin King, Harley Quinn and Empyre in The Daily LITG 5th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Yesterday, that saw comic books take the headlines back with the new Robin King, Harley Quinn's new look at a BIG spoiler for Empyre #4. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Robin King – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Death Metal's Legends Of The Dark Knight beat Batman #96 in terms of traffic – but Empyre #4 started its run up…

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.

One year ago.

When Warren Ellis' Wildcats was cancelled… for different reasons than it might be today.

What's happening today…

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline – such as in New Jersey today.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Reilly Brown , co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules.

, co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules. Gary Ushaw , co-creator of Mobfire.

, co-creator of Mobfire. Tony Puryear , co-creator of Concrete Park.

, co-creator of Concrete Park. Andy Kuhn, artist on Marvel Adventures, Brit, TMNT.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Robin King, Harley Quinn's new look, that finale for Empyre #4, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.