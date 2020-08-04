The Punisher Rides on in With New Marvel Legends Hasbro Set

Punisher fans are greeted with a nice surprise this morning as a new Marvel Legends set has gone up for pre-order. Seemingly taking a page from the '80s, Frank Castle is back and on the road. The Marvel Legends Punisher and Motorcycle Set have been shown here and there even with a Toy Fair 2020 presence. The Punisher is packed with detail and is loaded up with an on the road arsenal. He will come with two head sculpts, Viking helmet, machete, shotgun, two machine guns, baseball bat, and of course his motorcycle. The bike is nicely detailed and the sculpt and design with Frank Castle are very well done.

These new Marvel Legends vehicle combos are a nice addition to the Hasbro line. Punisher is a great figure to get his classic bike with and he is just packed with weapons. The Punisher is a man on a mission and this figure shows off just that. Whether fans or collectors are looking to play with, pose, or just own, this figure checks all the right boxes. The Marvel Legends Punisher and Motorcycle Set will be priced at $40. $40 is not a bad pice for the wide variety of accessories, motorcycle, and figure itself. He is set to release in September 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Don't forget to check out some of the other recent Marcel Legends vehicle packs like Deadpool, Cosmic Ghost Rider, and Squirrel Girl who are all ride to drive on into your collection.

"With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic and movie-based Marvel characters. Each figure features detailed articulation, sculpting, and deco. This quality 6-inch Marvel Legends Punisher figure feature multiple points of articulation and includes his motorcycle."