Rocketeer In the Den Of Thieves in IDW July 2023 Solicits Stephen Mooney and David Messina launch a new Rocketeer series, Den Of Thieves, from IDW in July and a new work by Eddie Campbell...

Stephen Mooney and David Messina launch a new Rocketeer series, Den Of Thieves, from IDW in July. Accompanying The Hunger And The Dusk from G Willow Wilson and Christian Wildgoose, and Arca from Van Jensen, all in IDW's solicits and solicitations for July 2023. Oh and a new work by Eddie Campbell from the Top Shelf side of IDW, The Second Fake Death of Eddie Campbell.

ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231363

MAY231364 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #1 CVR B MESSINA – 4.99

MAY231365 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #1 CVR C SKETCH CVR – 4.99

MAY231366 – ROCKETEER IN THE DEN OF THIEVES #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) David Messina (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

The Rocketeer is grounded! After Cliff and Betty's adventures in Europe-with Cliff losing the Great Race but saving the day-he and Betty return home with a busted jet pack and a fully repaired relationship! They're as happy as they've ever been…but paradise doesn't last long! An elite band of Nazis, foiled in the past by their attempts to construct their own jet packs, decide on a new tactic: kidnapping the only person who can enable them to create their very own fleet of Rocketeers… Cliff's beloved friend and mentor Peevy!

All Ages

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR A WILDGOOSE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231334

MAY231335 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR B CHIANG (MR) – 3.99

MAY231336 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR C WILDGOOSE B&W (MR) – 3.99

MAY231337 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR D SKETCH (MR) – 3.99

MAY231338 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV WILDGOOSE (MR) – 3.99

MAY231339 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV WILDGOOSE B&W (MR) – 3.99

MAY231340 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR G 75 COPY INCV TBD (MR) – 3.99

MAY231341 – HUNGER AND DUSK #1 CVR H COPY INCV 100 CHIANG (MR) – 3.99

(W) Gwendolyn Willow Wilson (A / CA) Christian Wildgoose

Hugo- and World Fantasy Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson and all-star artist Chris Wildgoose invite readers to experience love on the brink of extinction in their new ongoing high fantasy tour de force! In a dying world, only humans and orcs remain-mortal enemies battling for territory and political advantage. But when a group of fearsome ancient humanoids known as the Vangol arrive from across the sea, the two struggling civilizations are forced into a fragile alliance to protect what they have built. As a gesture of his commitment to the cause-and to the relief of his bride-to-be, Faran Stoneback-the most powerful orc overlord, Troth Icemane, sends his beloved cousin Tara, a high-ranking young healer, to fight alongside brash human commander Callum Battlechild and his company of warriors. With a crisis looming, the success of this unlikely pair's partnership and the survival of their peoples will depend on their ability to unlearn a lifetime of antagonistic instincts toward one another… and rise above the sting of heartbreak.

Mature

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ARCA TP

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231311

(W) Van Jensen (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

The world burned. When society fell apart, a select group of billionaires had an escape hatch: a rocket aimed at the nearest habitable planet, a ship equipped with many of the luxuries of life on Earth-why survive if you can't survive in style? Their every need is tended to by teenagers who are willing to act as slaves in return for the promise of a new life. This is a good story. But, like so many stories, it is not true. Inside a great, sealed survival chamber, one slave-a teenage girl named Persephone-discovers that the promised future of comfort is a myth. And with that knowledge, she must fight for her survival against the billionaires, who would gladly kill her to protect the hidden truth.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BEAUTY OF HORROR TAROT COLORING BOOK (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231312

(W) Alan Robert (A / CA) Alan Robert

Let Ghouliana and her undead pals guide you through a truly sinister tarot experience filled with demons, werewolves, vampires, ancient spirits, and much, much more. This latest addition to the best-selling Beauty of Horror coloring book series just might be the world's creepiest take on the major and minor arcana you've ever seen… A must-have for horror fans! Included in this collection are 78 pieces of art by famed musician and illustrator Alan Robert, depicting each piece of the classic tarot in his own fiendish manner.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 17.99

BRYNMORE #2 CVR A DAMIEN WORM

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231313

MAY231314 – BRYNMORE #2 CVR B TANGO – 3.99

MAY231315 – BRYNMORE #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CAMPBELL – 3.99

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Damien Worm

Mark Turner has a secret hidden in the basement of the church he's renovating to be his new home. He's not sure what the stone coffin is, what is written on it, or what it may contain, but he plans to find out. But between the unfriendly residents of Turner Island and his own demons, is Mark being led down a dark path? And who, or what, is Brynmore?!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #3 CVR A RAMSAY (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231316

MAY231317 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #3 CVR B BEALS (MR) – 3.99

MAY231318 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #3 CVR C CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

MAY231319 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV IRIZARRI (MR) – 3.99

MAY231320 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #3 CVR E 25 COPY INCV IRIZARRI FULL A – 3.99

MAY231321 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #3 CVR F 50 COPY INCV CAMPBELL FULL ( – 3.99

(W) Che Grayson (A / CA) Ramsay, Kelsey

New kid Cheyenne Rite was this close to finding friends at school after a mysterious murder made her a social outcast. But what should have been a fun midnight meetup at St. Augustine's local park has turned into a grim archaeological discovery of the town's obsession with youth and death. Cheyenne's only confidant, journalist Jean McKnight, has also started to raise an eyebrow at the strange events piling up in the teenager's wake… and she's staking her career on getting as close to the source as possible.

Mature

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #9 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231322

MAY231323 – EARTHDIVERS #9 CVR B DELPECHE (MR) – 3.99

MAY231324 – EARTHDIVERS #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE (MR) – 3.99

MAY231325 – EARTHDIVERS #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DELPECHE FULL ART (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Riccardo Burchielli (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

New York Times best-selling author Stephen Graham Jones and guest artist Riccardo Burchielli conclude their three-part Earthdivers Ice Age adventure! Tawny's attempt to outsmart her Solutrean captors with a silent weapon from the future could still pay off, but the chief's latest decree means she won't be around to find out. Bound and boarded onto a skin boat headed across ice floes and frigid seas, she has one last, unlikely shot at getting out of this alive: Sharks. Giant, ravenous, prehistoric sharks.

Mature

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #2 CVR A MIRANDA

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231326

MAY231327 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #2 CVR B KIRKHAM – 3.99

MAY231328 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV B&W – 3.99

MAY231329 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

Sir Francis Drake and his crew have reached the edge of the world… and Godzilla lives there! Rather than fear this monstrous "dragon," however, the expedition's resident scoundrel Henry Hull sees opportunity. He believes that the pirate who was last in possession of a great treasure passed by the desert island that Godzilla seemingly protects, and what better place to hide a fortune than one guarded by a creature most would be too cowardly to go near. But Hull doesn't have time to plot his own expedition to liberate the treasure before the Spanish Armada arrives!

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS PROTECTORS SUMMER SMASH #1 CVR A SCHOENING

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231330

MAY231331 – GODZILLA MONSTERS PROTECTORS SUMMER SMASH #1 CVR B LAWRENCE – 6.99

MAY231332 – GODZILLA MONSTERS PROTECTORS SUMMER SMASH #1 CVR C 10 COPY – 6.99

MAY231333 – GODZILLA MONSTERS PROTECTORS SUMMER SMASH #1 CVR D 25 COPY – 6.99

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Ahh, summer vacation. Cedric's ready for sunny beaches, cool drinks, and not being at school! Nothing could go wrong… short of a Xilien invasion! Between alien attacks, maybe-evil robots, and the return of the scariest monster Cedric's ever had to face, it's going to take him, his friends, and all Earth's protectors to fight back! If only they could find Godzilla… An extra-length one-shot completing the Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors in the perfect Godzilla adventure for middle graders!

All Ages

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 6.99

LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ (

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231342

MAY231343 – LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR B GANE (MR) – 7.99

MAY231344 – LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR C HOWARD (MR) – 7.99

MAY231345 – LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR D SKETCH (MR) – 7.99

MAY231346 – LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR E 10 COPY (MR – 7.99

MAY231347 – LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR F 25 COPY (MR – 7.99

MAY231348 – LOCKE & KEY WELCOME TO LOVECRAFT ANN ED #1 CVR G 50 COPY (MR – 7.99

(W) Joe Hill (A / CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Celebrate the 15th-anniversary since the doors to the Keyhouse first opened with this unique re-presentation of the story that unlocked it all. With one extra-special variation: an all-new ending… only bad. Courtesy of series creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodr guez! Plus, never-before-seen process art and other special, celebratory features!

Mature

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MY LITTLE PONY #15 CVR A EASTER

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231349

MAY231350 – MY LITTLE PONY #15 CVR B PINTO – 3.99

MAY231351 – MY LITTLE PONY #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Andrea Hannah (A) Abigail Starling (CA) Robin Easter

It's time for a Treehouse Makeover! Izzy thinks her old treehouse in Bridlewood would make the perfect hangout for her and her besties. There's only one problem: someponies, or somecreatures, keep messing up the furniture she worked so hard to unicycle. But Izzy is determined to make it sparkle, rain or shine!

All Ages

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL CVR A OKAFOR

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231352

(W) Sam Maggs, Jeremy Whitley, Tony Fleecs (A) Various (CA) Keisha Okafor

Forty years ago, Butterscotch, Blue Belle, Minty, Snuzzle, Cotton Candy, and Blossom cantered onto shelves and into the hearts of children everywhere. Now, join IDW as we celebrate decades of ponies, toys, and friendship! First, from Sam Maggs and Keisha Okafor, travel back to the '80s in a story about four young girls, their My Little Pony toys, and the power of friendship and imagination as they try to save their horse barn from closing. Then, a story from Jeremy Whitley and Amy Mebberson, where Sunny Starscout and her pals learn more about Equestrian history and a place called Dream Valley. And finally, from Tony Fleecs and Andy Price, in 2023, an aunt and her My Little Pony-loving niece have to rely on some dusty G1 toys for entertainment when the power goes out.

All Ages

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 8.99

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL CVR B MEBBERSON

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL CVR C BOUSAMRA

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL CVR D 10 COPY OKAFOR

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL CVR E 25 COPY INCV

MY LITTLE PONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL CVR F 50 COPY PRICE

MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF PINKIE PIE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231358

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey

Join this celebration of the silliest, most cheerful pony around! From launching the Festival of the Two Sisters to helping a clown find his smile, revisit the gags and giggles that make Pinkie Pie the life of the party! Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #86, #94, and #95, and My Little Pony: Micro-Series #5.

All Ages

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #1 CVR A SHERRON

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231359

MAY231360 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #1 CVR B HAINES – 3.99

MAY231361 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GOUX – 3.99

MAY231362 – MY LITTLE PONY CAMP BIGHOOF #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Cooke (A / CA) Kate Sherron

Welcome, campers, to Camp Bighoof! The Mane 5 have taken over an old camp, named after the elusive Bighoof creature (Bridlesquatch if you're a unicorn, Yakuti if you're a Pegasus), to teach fillies and colts about their powers. Plus, arts & crafts with Izzy, singing with Pipp, obstacle courses with Zipp, what could be better?! Surely nothing could go wrong, right? Right?!

All Ages

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SECOND FAKE DEATH OF EDDIE CAMPBELL & FATE OF THE ARTIST HC

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231367

(W) Eddie Campbell (A / CA) Eddie Campbell

Eddie Campbell is not himself. But these days, who is? It's meta-fictional mystery and mischief as the award-winning artist of From Hell sets out to find his own imposter.

Plus, on the flipside: a deluxe new presentation of The Fate of the Artist, Eddie Campbell's classic work of graphic meta-memoir! SIDE A: The Second Fake Death of Eddie Campbell, by Eddie Campbell, is a spiritual sequel to his acclaimed graphic novel The Fate of the Artist. Many years later, during an endless COVID lockdown in which everybody wears a mask and needs a haircut, Eddie's wife is certain that he has been supplanted by an imposter. She hires a detective to solve the mystery, and what follows – interspersed with Campbell's trademark wry anecdotes, dreams, parodic pastiches, and pandemic peccadilloes – is a thrilling investigation that builds to a car chase and a violent conclusion. SIDE B: The Fate of the Artist: In an autobiography, the author and the subject are the same person… but now they've both gone missing. The Fate of the Artist is a complex weaving of different strains of invention including a mock prose detective story, an imaginary Sunday comic strip, a mock fumetti-style interview with the author's daughter, intertwined with Campbell's beloved brand of autobiographical comic storytelling.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 29.99

SHELLEY FRANKENSTEIN TP BOOK 01 COWPIGGY

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231368

(W) Colleen Madden (A / CA) Colleen Madden

Launching a new graphic novel series for young middle-grade readers! Shelley Frankenstein is the great-great-great-granddaughter of a pretty famous mad scientist. She loves to be scared, and tries to make creepy creatures to spook all her friends… but all her experiments seem to backfire. The other kids love her adorable creations. What a disappointment! Finally Shelley and her little brother/assistant, Iggy, stumble upon a haunted graveyard that gives them an idea for the ultimate monster. Throw in a couple abandoned toy animals, and behold… Cowpiggy! Will this new creation send everyone running in terror, like a proper monster? Or will love and cuteness triumph?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #63 CVR A DUTREIX

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231369

MAY231370 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #63 CVR B GRAHAM – 3.99

MAY231371 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #63 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE – 3.99

(W) Evan Stanley, Ian Flynn (A) Aaron Hammerstrom, Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Gigi Dutreix

Stuck in the past with no clear directive, Silver decides to spend some time with the Diamond Cutters and their new member. But he's too busy being star-struck over Whisper to notice that he's interrupting their training! Elsewhere, Sonic takes Blaze sightseeing so she can enjoy her vacation.

All Ages

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK #10 CVR A FEEHAN

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231372

MAY231373 – STAR TREK #10 CVR B MURPHY – 4.99

MAY231374 – STAR TREK #10 CVR C MASON – 4.99

MAY231375 – STAR TREK #10 CVR D 10 COPY INCV FEEHAN B&W – 4.99

MAY231376 – STAR TREK #10 CVR E 25 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

MAY231377 – STAR TREK #10 CVR F 50 COPY INCV WARD FULL ART – 4.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Mike Feehan

Don't miss out on the lead up to the Day of Blood crossover event between the Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant ongoing series! Lieutenant Shaxs receives visions from the Bajoran Prophets. He sees his past and his future, and he sees the trial of Benjamin Sisko. The crew of the Theseus must fight their way back together after being separated across Cardassian space before their Captain's fate is set in stone and Kahless can carry out his promise of more bloodshed…

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR A WARD

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231378

MAY231379 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR B ROSANAS – 5.99

MAY231380 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR C FENOGLIO – 5.99

MAY231381 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR D RED SKETCH CVR – 5.99

MAY231382 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV WARD B&W – 5.99

MAY231383 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV RAHZZAH – 5.99

MAY231384 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR G 50 JOHNSON – 5.99

MAY231385 – STAR TREK DAY OF BLOOD #1 CVR H 100 COPY INCV JOHNSON B&W – 5.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Malachi Ward

Day of Blood Starts Here! Immortal emperor of the Klingon Empire, Kahless II has consolidated power, raided ancient tombs and secret bunkers, taken the power of gods for himself, stolen the Bajoran Orb of Destruction, and commenced a slaughter across the stars. But this genocide of gods was just the beginning. For with the power he has stolen, Kahless is about to declare war on all those who do not follow the Red Path. To prevent genocide unlike any since the ancient days of Qo'noS, the crew of icons led by the emissary known as Benjamin Sisko (Star Trek) and the renegades who follow a desperate and violent Worf (Star Trek: Defiant) must unite for a common cause. Only they can hope to stop the Day of Blood.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 5.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR A WARD

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231386

MAY231387 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR B UNZUETA – 4.99

MAY231388 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR C KANGAS – 4.99

MAY231389 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR D 10 COPY INCV WARD B&W – 4.99

MAY231390 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR E 25 COPY INCV REIS – 4.99

MAY231391 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR F 50 COPY INCV AJA – 4.99

MAY231392 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #6 CVR G 100 COPY INCV AJA FULL ART – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Malachi Ward

The crossover event between Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant continues here in part two of Day of Blood! Worf and Sisko begin their trek to Kahless' spire to stop the false prophet's siege of Qo'noS with each other being the last man either wants to rely on. Meanwhile, Spock takes the bridge of the Theseus, reuniting with his old friend Captain Montgomery Scott and desperately attempting to keep the Red Path's Bloodwings at bay.

Rated T

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #5 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231393

MAY231394 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #5 CVR B PHOTO COVER – 4.99

MAY231395 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #5 CVR C PRICE – 4.99

MAY231396 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV HERNANDEZ – 4.99

MAY231397 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY – 4.99

MAY231398 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV SHALVEY FULL – 4.99

(W) Mike Chen (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

With stolen Starfleet data on its way to the Dominion, Captain Sisko dons the mysterious Borg headset in an attempt to stop the transmission! Meanwhile, Major Kira and Lieutenant Commander Dax race to keep their new crewmember and prized corgi off the black market.

Rated T

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK ECHOES #3 CVR A BARTOK

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231399

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Chudakov, Oleg (CA) Jake Bartok

Akris-a maniacal doppelganger of Chekov from a parallel universe-has begun working with the Romulans on a superweapon with a promise to reduce the Federation and its allies to ash. And with half the bridge crew in Romulan custody, it's up to Spock and McCoy to hold down the ship and devise a plan to get their captain and crewmates out of enemy hands!

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK ECHOES #4 CVR A BARTOK

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231403

MAY231404 – STAR TREK ECHOES #4 CVR B GRAY – 4.99

MAY231405 – STAR TREK ECHOES #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HOCHRIEGL – 4.99

MAY231406 – STAR TREK ECHOES #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV HARVEY – 4.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Chudakov, Oleg (CA) Jake Bartok

Tensions are at an all-time high with Chekov in a dire medical state while his evil doppelgänger, Akris, is supplying the Romulans with the Nightbringer weapon. The Enterprise crew's mission is clear: infiltrate the Romulan dreadnought and destroy the Nightbringer before Akris can bring the destruction he's inflicted upon his universe into theirs. But can Kirk and Nyota set their differences aside to ensure a peaceful resolution and avoid sparking a war with the Romulans?

Rated T

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK HC VOL 01 GODSHOCK

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231407

(W) Collin Kelly (A) Jackson Lanzing, Ramon Rosanas, Chudakov, Oleg, Joe Eisma

Deep Space Nine captain Benjamin Sisko returns in a new ongoing series featuring fan-favorite characters from across the Star Trek universe! Stardate 2378: Three years ago, Benjamin Sisko made a courageous sacrifice that left him trapped in the dimension of the mysterious Prophets; now he's returned to his home universe-with powerful, godlike abilities. But his omnipotence is failing when he needs it most. Someone is killing the gods, and Sisko and the crew of the U.S.S. Theseus will have to travel to the deepest parts of space to stop them. Collects issues #1-6 of the ongoing series.

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 24.99

TMNT ONGOING #141 CVR A SMITH

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231408

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Gavin Smith

The continuation of Sophie Campbell's epic run! With the Armageddon Game over, new groups compete to fill NYC's power vacuum from new ninja clans to the police, and even old threats like Dr. Barlow. After the Armageddon Game, the Hamato brothers are so divided, they can't even agree on what the biggest threat is. With the city vulnerable, it may have to look elsewhere for help as the TMNT might not even be able to help themselves, let alone New York.

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #142 CVR A SMITH

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231413

MAY231414 – TMNT ONGOING #142 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

MAY231415 – TMNT ONGOING #142 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GONZO – 3.99

MAY231416 – TMNT ONGOING #142 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GONZO – 3.99

MAY231417 – TMNT ONGOING #142 CVR E 50 COPY INCV EASTMAN B&W – 3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Gavin Smith

Sophie Campbell's epic TMNT story "Damage Done" continues here! Alopex and the TMNT have been on the outs, but when someone close to Alopex is kidnapped by Dr. Barlow and Leatherhead, she has to accept whatever help she can get…even from her ex-boyfriend, Raphael! And back in his lab, Donatello makes a breakthrough in his mystical research of time travel and the mysterious Armaggon. What kind of answers wait in the notes of Donatello's far-future self?

RATED T

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING (IDW) COLL HC VOL 15

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231418

(W) Sophie Campbell, Brahm Revel, Ronda Pattison (A) Jodi Nishijima, Nelson Daniel

Presenting the complete IDW TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want. Tensions grow in Mutant Town as old friends and enemies return, and new friends return older! Karai searches for two new powerful mutants who could tip the balance of power in New York City, and a familiar character from the future arrives with a most unusual quest. Plus, the return of Casey Jones, and Bebop and Rocksteady! Then, when Jennika comes face to face with the person who almost killed her, will the other Turtles be able to stop her from exacting revenge? Plus, the Shredder returns! Oroku Saki has been to hell and back, but will he now come to the Turtles as friend or foe? Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #113-124 and the Jennika II miniseries.

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 59.99

TMNT ONGOING BEST OF KARAI

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231419

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

She is heir to the throne of the Foot Clan. She is a master of the art of ninjutsu. A loyal soldier, a fearsome warrior, a visionary leader. These are tales of her glory-stories of her unyielding perseverance-collected to honor her name. She is Oroku Karai.

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 5.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #3 CVR A LATTIE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231420

MAY231421 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #3 CVR B SCHOENING – 3.99

MAY231422 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #3 CVR C DALEY – 3.99

MAY231423 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #3 CVR D 10 COPY LEVINS – 3.99

MAY231424 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #3 CVR E 25 COPY LEVINS – 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Tim Lattie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are stoked when Professor McGuffin sends them on a special expedition to the ocean floor where the heroes are shell-shocked to discover TURTLANTIS, a subaqueous civilization that reveres turtles! But not all is as it seems under the sea…and when the fearsome fighters find themselves conscripted into a gladiatorial arena, they'll have to do battle against a familiar foe to get back to the surface…

All Ages

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #5 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231425

MAY231426 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #5 CVR B EASTMAN – 4.99

MAY231427 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #5 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MYER – 4.99

MAY231428 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SAKAI B&W – 4.99

MAY231429 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PETERSEN – 4.99

MAY231430 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #5 CVR F 100 COPY INCV EASTMAN – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Series Finale! Our heroes fight a battle on two fronts! With Lord Noriyuki's forces facing an endless onslaught of samuroids, General Usagi and the TMNT storm Dr. WhereWhen's castle for a final showdown. It's a race against the clock to save the past and future!

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR A MEDEL

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231431

MAY231432 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR B ARTIST TBD – 3.99

MAY231433 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR C ARTIST TBD – 3.99

MAY231434 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV TBD – 3.99

MAY231435 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV TBD – 3.99

MAY231436 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR F 100 COPY INCV TBD – 3.99

MAY231437 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #3 (OF 5) CVR G 250 COPY INCV TBD – 3.99

(W) Paul Allor (A / CA) Ariel Medel

The gloves are off as the Turtles and Street Fighters team up in an all-out brawl against a squad of mysterious mercenaries… But the bout is cut short when key members of both crews are taken captive! Can the remaining TMNT and Street Fighters come together to take down the sinister forces behind the abductions? Or will the plot go unchecked? IDW and Capcom bring the heat once again in this thrilling issue of TMNT Vs. Street Fighter!

RATED T

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR A PE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231438

MAY231439 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR B CORONA – 3.99

MAY231440 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR C ARTIST TBD – 3.99

MAY231441 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR D ARTIST TBD – 3.99

MAY231442 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV ARTIST TBD – 3.99

MAY231443 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR F 50 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

MAY231444 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE – 3.99

MAY231445 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR H 250 COPY INCV CAMPBELL – 3.99

MAY231446 – TMNT X STRANGER THINGS #1 CVR I 500 COPY INCV JOHNSON – 3.99

(W) Cameron Chittock (A / CA) Fero Pe

Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas are looking forward to a nonthreatening, fun-filled trip to New York City. With the gang hundreds of miles from Hawkins, they're sure to catch a break this time! That is, until they encounter a threat both bizarre and familiar… and some allies that are just bizarre! This summer, the kids from Hawkins meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Rated T

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TRVE KVLT TP (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY231447

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Liana Kangas

Marty Tarantella has been flipping burgers for 15 years. He has no kids, no hobbies, no love interests, and, essentially, no life. But what he does have is a plan to change everything. Years of watching the daily rhythms of the neighboring stores has given Marty the idea for a perfect heist, but when he accidentally steals a supernatural weapon from a cult full of violent lunatics, the resulting Satanic panic will be way above his minimum-wage pay grade. A strip mall heist, a satanic cult, and another lousy shift at a minimum wage job-grab a #2 with fries and settle in for a hilarious thrill ride!

Mature

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 16.99