Rocketship Signs With Lunar, Hires SNL's Danielle Garre As VP

Rocketship somehow managed to sign with Lunar for distribution and hire Danielle Garre from Saturday Night Live as their VP Sales & Marketing

Rocketship Entertainment has announced that, somehow, they have managed to get a response from Lunar Distribution and a distribution agreement to service the direct market. And without having to go through Massive. Antarctic Press must be seething. To that point, Rocketship Entertainment has brought on Danielle Garre, formerly of Saturday Night Live, as their new VP of Sales and Marketing.

"We're extremely excited to be working with Lunar to further extend accessibility of our graphic novels for the direct market as we expand our business to monthly comics," said Rocketship CEO and Publisher Tom Akel. "We've been consulting with comic retailers on how to better serve their needs and this is the first of several new initiatives to grow reach for our creators and partners while strengthening our position as the leader in bringing webcomics and webtoons to print." "We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with Rocketship Entertainment," said Christina Merkler, Co-Owner of Lunar Distribution. "By combining Lunar Distribution's expertise in bringing innovative content to their retail partners with Rocketship's dynamic approach to entertainment, we are confident this collaboration will create exciting opportunities in the industry." This comes after Diamond Comic Distributors' decision to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy and all that has spilled out since.

To further efforts across both specialty and mass markets, Rocketship has hired Danielle Garre as VP of Sales and Marketing. Garre joins Rocketship with decades of entertainment experience, most recently as VP of digital for NBC Late Night, including Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, and SVP of digital for Comedy Central.

Garre will lead sales across all channels for Rocketship, its young readers imprint Bottlerocket!, and T-Minus 10 Games. Rocketship continues to be distributed to the book market worldwide through Simon & Schuster.#

