Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Magdalene Visaggio, rocky horror

Rocky Horror Show in Dark Horse Full July 2025 Solicits, It's A Sequel

Rocky Horror Show #1 by Magdalene Visaggio and Noemi Vettori is in Dark Horse Comics' July 2025 solicits... and it's a Rocky Horror Sequel

Article Summary Discover the Rocky Horror Show sequel comic, a thrilling follow-up with Janet and Brad seven years later.

Explore Dark Horse's July 2025 titles, from Star Wars adventures to supernatural cowboy tales in Texarcanum.

Get ready for epic oneshots and the final issue of Black Hammer in the latest Dark Horse Comics lineup.

Dive into Manga and graphic novels, including suspenseful and heart-pounding tales like Adabana and Two-Fisted Tales.

Bleeding Cool broke the news last week, but now it is confirmed that Dark Horse Comics will publish the Rocky Horror Show #1 comic in July 2025, written by Magdalene Visaggio and drawn by Noemi Vettori… and it's a sequel set seven years after the original. No shock treatment here, Janet Weiss "has fallen into a world of sin and vice. But when Janet receives an invitation to a cabaret bar by.. ex-fiancé Brad Majors, she finds that Brad has been keeping some secrets of his own. Who is Bridget Von Frankenstein?" As well as the launch of Star Wars Hyperspace Stories Tides Of Terror #1 by George Mann, Luis Morocho, Le Beau Underwood, Texarcanum #1 by Christopher Monfette and Miguel Martos, and a Masters Of The Universe oneshot for Andra by Tiffany Smith, who voices the character in the cartoon, and Adriana Melo. All part of Dark Horse Comics Full July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

ROCKY HORROR SHOW #1

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250993

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A / CA) Noemi Vettori

What ever happened to Brad and Janet? Seven years after the events of the Denton affair, Janet Weiss has fallen into a world of sin and vice. But when Janet receives an invitation to a cabaret bar by none other than her high school sweetheart and ex-fiancé Brad Majors, she finds that Brad has been keeping some secrets of his own. Who is Bridget Von Frankenstein? What mysterious forces are behind the curtain of this mystery? And will Brad and Janet find themselves doing the Time Warp… again?

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TIDES OF TERROR #1 CVR A MELLO

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250994

APR250995 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TIDES OF TERROR #1 CVR B

APR250996 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TIDES OF TERROR #1 CVR C

(W) George Mann (A) Luis Morocho, Le Beau Underwood (CA) Eduardo Mello

Jedi Master Kit Fisto has been sent to the ocean planet Torbus, alongside Mace Windu Shaak Ti, to investigate a controversial underwater research facility. But when disaster strikes, his diplomatic excursion quickly becomes a rescue mission! Kit Fisto and his fellow Jedi must race against the clock to save innocent lives from the hungry leviathans that circle in the depths.

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

TEXARCANUM #1

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250997

(W) Christopher Monfette (A / CA) Miguel Martos

America is a melting pot for the supernatural. Ghosts and gods, angels and demons, horror stories and tall-tales, they've traveled from across the globe to collide in the rural Heartland… and cowboy arcanist Avery Belle has spent a very long lifetime amongst them. Horror noir meets Elmore Leonard in the mystic Mid-West.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE ANDRA ONESHOT #1

DARK HORSE PRH

DEC247870

APR250989 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE ANDRA ONESHOT #1 CVR B PATRIDGE

APR250990 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE ANDRA ONESHOT #1 CVR C BAERTSCH

(W) Tiffany Smith (A / CA) Adriana Melo

Writer Tiffany Smith, the actor who voices Andra in Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and Eisner Award-winning artist Adriana Melo (Birds of Prey, Fantastic Four) bring Andra to the forefront in this thrilling one-shot. Adapting to her new role as Man-at-Arms, Andra finds herself struggling with training new cadets. They must be ready to fight against any and all threats-magical or otherwise-but if Andra can't believe in herself how can she expect others to follow her lead? When a call for assistance on Orkas Island turns out to be a magical threat from the evil Count Marzo, Andra will have to delve into her past, use her technical know-how, and find her own power if she hopes to save Eternia.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #7 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250980

APR250981 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #7 CVR B SOLHEIM

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

Spiral City is on the brink of collapse as Malcolm Gold sets his eyes on taking over and controlling every superhuman and unleashing his fury on them in this final issue of the hit Black Hammer series!

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS I #2

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250983

(W) Matthew Mercer, Matthew Colville (A / CA) Olivia Samson

Scanlan and Grog loot a shark-man temple in the swamp outside Stilben, where they uncover priceless treasure and one strange artifact-a glowing vial of liquid. Returning to the city to determine its use, they're almost killed by assassins and then almost arrested by the Watch! Just when they think they're in the clear, they're approached by an incredibly pompous magic user who threatens them if they don't give up the vial. What's in this flask that's so important?

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

GREAT BRITISH BUMP OFF KILL OR BE QUILT #4

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250984

(W) John Allison (A / CA) Max Sarin

In the final issue, the quilt war comes to a head at a climactic showpiece showdown! And if that wasn't pulse-pounding enough, Shauna's summer romance finally gets time in the spotlight at the town poetry slam. There's still a mystery to be solved, and the big reveal is tantalizingly close! Will Shauna leave town covered in glory, or be forced to ride her mangled canalboat into the sunset?

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

HUCK II #3 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250985

APR250986 – HUCK II #3 CVR B ALBUQUERQUE B&W (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Huck, his mother, and the mysterious Dr. Harper travel the world meeting people who have gifts like theirs. This time they meet a girl who can bring anything back to life. But why are the super-people in hiding? What are they afraid of?

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

LOS MONSTRUOS #3

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250987

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) Jesus Merino

In the city of Los Monstruos, a place inhabited solely by classic monsters of fiction and film, werewolf P.I. Perry Cutter's latest case has just gotten weirder and wilder. What began as a simple missing-person inquiry now includes a heartbreaking betrayal from Perry's ex-partner as well as the hunt for a corrupt vampire ex-cop who may have the answers Perry needs. Does this mark the end of the case or the simply end of Perry Cutter? In a city like Los Monstruos it's anyone's guess.

In Shops: Jul 16, 2025

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL GN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250991

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Freddie Williams II, Andrew Dalhouse, AndWorld Design

When the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came across Krang and Shredder making a deal with some otherworldly 'demon-mage' named Skeletor, things got hella-weird and they ended up in Eternia! It turns out, when you mix Utrom mutagen with demon magic you get a nasty purple poison-and it's brought Eternia to the brink of chaos. So, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are teaming up with The Masters of the Universe to kick some blue boney butt. The only problem is… He-Man is missing in action. In this thrilling adventure, the Ninja Turtles and He-Man will find themselves pulled together across timelines and cosmos, again and again. A stolen time-scepter causing knots in the universe will cause irreparable damage to all existence unless the Ninja Turtles and He-Man-with the help of apprentice Timestress Renet Tilley-can find and defeat the mysterious force behind all this mayhem. Collects issues #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #2 CVR A DAO

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250992

APR250982 – CHRISTOPHER CHAOS CHILDREN OF NIGHT #2 CVR B LAFUENTE

(W) James Tynion Iv, Tate Brombal (A) Isaac Goodhart (CA) Noah Dao

What does Dr. Jekyll's arrival mean for our hero, Christopher Chaos, and what exactly is his connection to Adam Frankenstein? Can the Monster Club pull together to help when they are constantly being pulled apart, or will the mysterious monster hunter-known only as Helbound-mean the end of them all… for good?

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #2 CVR A BA

DARK HORSE PRH

APR250998

APR250999 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY PLAN B #2 CVR B CRUZ

(W) Gerard Way, Gabriel Ba (CA) Gabriel Ba

With the Umbrella Academy exiled in the Hotel Oblivion, the Sparrows have taken over the city with a strong hand, making sure everyone knows who's in control now. While Rumor tries to figure out how to beat them, Five and Kraken are done listening to her ideas and prefer going back to the battlefield. Calhoun makes a pitch to the President of the United States on how to deal with this superhero situation, but there's an election coming and they can't rush their next move. Where does Vanya fit in on all this? What about those visions? Who's Deever talking to? Lovely questions with answers coming in every issue.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #5 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251000

APR251001 – USAGI YOJIMBO TEN THOUSAND PLUMS #5 CVR B MEYER

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi and Yukichi have grown closer to Tabo and his fellow Kirishitan pilgrims during their travels. But at the end of their long walk the unexpected awaits-they are not alone seeking salvation from "The Mother!" Soon Usagi and Yukichi are reminded that every prayer cannot be answered when this heart-wrenching two-part story concludes.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

WITCHER BEAR & BUTTERFLY #3

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251002

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Stephen Green

Nothing is what it seems when Geralt discovers something unnatural in the wake of the attacks. As the truth behind Tila's first encounter with the vampire is revealed, secrets are exposed and the key to finding the creature may be hiding in plain sight.

In Shops: Jul 02, 2025

WITCHER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251003

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A) Miki Montillo, Natalia Rerekina, Corrado Mastantuono

The third volume of The Witcher in a deluxe hardcover format collecs three standalone graphic novels following Geralt's journey through new lands while seeing both new and familiar faces. In a story inspired by a classic fable or even two, Geralt and Dandelion search for a bloodthirsty werewolf in the town of Grimmwald, but there's more to the beast than meets the eye. Next, Geralt is caught in a feud between hunters and a mysterious clan known to kill humans where both sides want his help to bring them victory. Then, Geralt and Yennefer's days of leisure at the estate of Corvo Bianco are cut short when a noble makes a claim to the land-and what he's willing to offer in exchange, the witcher himself is to deliver. In a bonus story, Geralt must uncover why the young women in Novigrad are turning into frogs! Collects The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1-4, The Witcher: Wild Animals #1-4, The Witcher: Corvo Bianco #1-5, the 2023 Free Comic Book Day story "Frog Kiss," and features a cover gallery and expanded sketchbook section.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

ADABANA GN (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251004

(W) Non (A) Non

A horrifying double murder and a shocking confession uncovers a dark secret in this suspenseful criminal drama manga. A small town is shocked by the gruesome murder of a student and a ramen shop owner. Mizuki Aikawa, one of the victims' best friend and classmate, confesses to the brutal crime. However, a local reporter and Mizuki's public defenders are convinced there's more to the story. As the truth unravels, a tale of class, exploitation, and the demands of family is revealed.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

CAT GAMER TP VOL 08

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251005

(W) Wataru Nadatani (A / CA) Wataru Nadatani

Riko Kozakura has been level grinding as a pet owner for a while now, and has learned many new skills. Life continues in the Kozakura household with two cats and one videogaming-obsessed human in this finale to the popular manga series! "Leveling up" in skills, surprises, and adventures, Riko discovers how to adjust her apartment and daily habits for two cats!

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

EC ARCHIVES TWO-FISTED TALES TP 02

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251006

(W) Harvey Kurtzman (A) Wally Wood, Harvey Kurtzman, John Severin

The heart-pounding, spine-rattling war stories of Two-Fisted Tales continue with this volume where the destructive force of battle and the true human cost of war is laid bare under celebrated cartoonist Harvey Kurtzman's watchful eye and steadfast editorship. Collecting Two-Fisted Tales issues #24-29, this affordably priced paperback volume features-in fully remastered digital color-the work of comic book greats Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood, John Severin, Jerry De Fuccio, John Severin, and more! Includes the Kurtzman classic war story "Corpse on the Imjin!" Foreword by Rocco Versaci, Ph.D.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

ELFQUEST ORIGINAL QUEST HC VOL 03 WOLF BLOOD CAGED

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251007

(W) Wendy Pini, Richard Pini (A) Wendy Pini

In full color for the first time, Dark Horse presents the original ElfQuest by Eisner Award Hall of Famers Wendy and Richard Pini. In the third book of the original ElfQuest saga, the Wolfriders encounter the Gliders of Blue Mountain! "Blue Mountain, lair of the Bird Spirits." With these words Cutter and Skywise imagine their quest to find other elfin allies may be close to completion. The companions have no idea their hopes will be upended. For imperious Lord Voll rules Blue Mountain and the hawk-riding elves who dwell within, and he wishes no intrusion upon his Gliders' isolated way of life. Yet even Voll's resistance pales before the hostility of the true power in Blue Mountain-treacherous, seductive Winnowill. Shape-shifter, pain-giver, she will stop at nothing to prevent the Wolfriders from threatening her invisible hold on the Gliders.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

MIDST TALES FROM COSMOS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251008

(W) Colin Lorimer, Jasmine Walls, Kendra Wells (A) Alejandro Aragon, Various

Third Person and Critical Role proudly present the collected edition of tales from the Midst cosmos. Between the bright Un and the mysterious Fold sits the islet of Midst… What do a crash landing on an uncharted islet, a struggling farmer in the Un, and a small Fold town plagued by peculiar changes have in common? They're all part of the strange and expanding cosmos of Midst, the hit sci-fi/western podcast series from Third Person in conjunction with Critical Role. Explore the people, places, and bizarre phenomena that will immerse you in the unexpected and unique stories from an entirely new cosmos. Collects Midst: Address Unknown, Midst: The Valorous Farmer, Midst: Ripples, and sketchbook material.

In Shops: Aug 13, 2025

RIPTIDE GN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251009

(W) Alex Vede (A) Alex Vede

A thrilling adventure unfolds beneath the waves, where ancient grudges and modern conflicts collide. Set during the tension of the Cold War, the story follows Max, a marine biologist drawn into the secretive NARWAL organization. His mission: to decode mysterious whale communications that point to the legendary Ceto-an advanced underwater civilization believed to be a myth. As the ocean stirs with unrest, Max becomes entwined with Sloan, the fierce daughter of a fallen captain, and her mother, Marianne, whose thirst for vengeance drives them all toward disaster. As they uncover the Ceto's desperate bid for survival and revenge against humanity, Max and Sloan must navigate a treacherous landscape of secrets, betrayal, and moral dilemmas. With the threat of nuclear weapons looming, the stakes have never been higher.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

ROWLF & OTHER FANTASY STORIES HC

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251010

(W) Richard Corben (A) Richard Corben

The next volume of the hardcover Richard Corben Library is a trilogy of werewolf stories. Rowlf is a postmodern take of Beauty and the Beast that mixes high fantasy with dystopian science fiction. It is the first masterpiece in Corben's long career. The Beast of Wolfton and its sequel The Spirit of the Beast are ironic love stories of a werewolf family saga. The book closes with a poignant free adaptation of one of the Japanese legends by Lafcadio Hearn called The Story of Oteg. All packaged in a beautiful new printing with meticulously restored artwork and featuring a new introduction by Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away). All presented in a gorgeous hardcover with a dust jacket!

In Shops: Aug 06, 2025

SERPENT IN GARDEN ED GREY & LAST BATTLE FOR ENGLAND HC

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251011

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Ben Stenbeck, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

Hellboy is dead and the world as we know it is gone… but the Witchfinder is called upon to defend Avalon one last time. Witchfinder Ed Grey is summoned by Alice, queen of the last standing realm on earth, to defend her and England against Morgan Le Fay and her champion in a final standoff. Grey must transform into the defender he was destined to be if England has a chance of surviving, while Le Fay has her own intentions for her. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and fan-favorite artist Ben Stenbeck team up for a final story after the end of the world, continuing the fantasy epic from Koshchei the Deathless and Koshchei in Hell. Collects issues #1-3 and includes a bonus sketchbook section and cover gallery.

In Shops: Aug 20, 2025

THOSE NOT AFRAID GN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR251012

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Patrick Piazzalunga

Two serial killers discover they are within reach of the state record for kills and enter a terrible competition to see who gets there first. Learn more about our awful killers Mark Christopher Ewing and Daniel Dodson and their grotesque activities as we enter a frightening game of cat-and-mouse between killers and police. A great graphic novel for fans of true crime and murder fiction. Collects Those Not Afraid #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 27, 2025

MASS EFFECT 1/4 SCALE JACK FIGURE

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

DEC247005

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse continues their line of popular Mass Effect statues. The beloved franchise has endured as a fan favorite, record-selling series since its first release in 2007. This newest line of collectibles features familiar squad mates and enemies alike. Jack, also known as Subject Zero, is a powerful biotic: possibly one of the most powerful human biotics alive. Considered an extremely dangerous, notorious criminal, she was recruited into joining Commander Shepard's squad during the events of Mass Effect 2. Standing 8" tall, this PVC figure shows an incredible likeness to everyone's favorite ruthless biotic.

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

MASS EFFECT 1/4 SCALE LEGION FIGURE

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

DEC247006

From Dark Horse. Dark Horse continues their line of popular Mass Effect statues. The beloved franchise has endured as a fan favorite, record-selling series since its first release in 2007. This newest line of collectibles features familiar squad mates and enemies alike. An autonomous sentient unit within a race of artificial intelligences known as geth, Legion is first encountered onboard a derelict Reaper. While it operates on the consensus of 1,183 geth programs, Legion is designed to function independently and to communicate with organics and become a loyal member of Commander Shepard's team on the war against "The Old Machines." Standing at 9 3/4" tall, this PVC figure captures the unique geth's likeness.

In Shops: Nov 26, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!