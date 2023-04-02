Rogue and Gambit #2 Preview: Rogue & Gambit Sort Out Their Priorities With the fate of Krakoa on their shoulders, Rogue and Gambit have just one thing on their mind in this preview of Rogue and Gambit #2. Yes, it's making out.

Rogue and Gambit #2

by Stephanie Phillips & Carlos Gomez, cover by Steve Morris

X-MEN VERSUS AVENGERS WITH THE FATE OF KRAKOA AT STAKE! The future of mutantkind rests on Rogue and Gambit's shoulders! Granted a vision of Krakoa's demise, Destiny knows the one way to save their paradise: Find Manifold and hide him away, somewhere so deep that no one, not even his allies on the Avengers, can find him. That…won't sit well with Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The King of Wakanda comes for Marvel's premier couple! But the Black Panther is just the first on a very long list of problems — and when someone else steals Manifold away, Rogue and Gambit find themselves in everyone's crosshairs.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620455700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620455700221 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 2 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620455700231 – ROGUE & GAMBIT 2 OLIVIER VATINE VARIANT – $3.99 US

