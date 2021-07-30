Rogue Reveals Her New Mutant Power in X-Men #2 [Preview]

Rogue unveils a new mutant power in X-Men #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel comics. And that power is spoiling her husband's poker games. Hey, don't complain to us. We didn't write this comic.

In the preview below, see Rogue bust in on Gambit, trying to play a game of poker with The Thing, The Black Cat, and Rhino, when Rogue comes busting in the room yelling at him and sends everyone home. What other powers stereotypical of a 20th-century TV housewife will Rogue develop next? You'll have to keep reading to see. In the meantime, just check out the preview below.

X-MEN #2
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210634
JUN210636 – X-MEN #2 INHYUK LEE AAPIH VAR – $3.99
JUN210637 – X-MEN #2 NEW LINE-UP TRADING CARD VAR – $3.99
(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Pepe Larraz
ALWAYS BET ON X!
As threats hurtle toward the Earth from all sides, the fearless X-Men fight a seemingly unstoppable wave of annihilation…but even more dangerous threats lurk in the darkness, ready to strike in secret.
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/4/2021
SRP: $3.99

