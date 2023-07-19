Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bill mantlo, omnibus, rom

Rom Omnibus (Or Romnibus) Volume 2 Comes To Town In 2024

A second Rom Omnibus collecting the '80s Rom series written by Bill Mantlo with issues 30 to 50, as well as others, will land in June 2024

I am assured that within the Hallowed Halls of Marvel Comics offices (or Zoom calls), that the Rom Omnibus is indeed referred to as the Romnibus". As it should be. And here comes a second one collecting the eighties Rom series written by Bill Mantlo with issues 30 to 50, as well as other Marvel Comics titles that featured Rom. Rom: The Original Years Omnibus Volume 2 will be published in June 2024.

Back in May, fans were ecstatic to learn that Marvel Comics and Hasbro, a global leader in play, would collaborate to reprint Rom's original comic book series for the first time ever! A special ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION will hit stands in September followed by the long-awaited ROM: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 1 in January. These glorious new omnibus collections will contain the entirety of Rom's beloved solo series as well as his memorable team-ups and guest appearances throughout the Marvel Universe! Today, fans can learn about the contents of ROM: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 2! Arriving in June 2024, ROM: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOLUME 2 will collect ROM (1979) #30-50, ROM ANNUAL (1982) #1-2, Marvel Two-In-One (1974) #99 which includes a pivotal storyline involving the iconic X-Men member Rogue and her mother Mystique! Locked in an endless struggle with the Dire Wraiths, Rom's solemn quest to eradicate them from Earth brings him into conflict with the Metal Master and his army of spiders, Mystique and the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and more! The Spaceknight joins Namor to battle monsters of the deep, and Shang-Chi lends his deadly hands to thwart the Wraiths' black magic! Meanwhile, Rom's human friend Brandy Clark is transformed, and the impending arrival of the dreaded Dweller on the Threshold may spell doom for all! It's a cosmic epic featuring Doctor Strange, the In-Betweener, the Living Tribunal…and the human form of Rom?! Has he been freed from his armor at long last? All that, plus the Skrulls, the ever-lovin' Thing — and a tragedy that even Rom cannot withstand! Check out the covers for ROM OMNIBUS VOLUME 2 now and experience these rare stories all over again or for the very first time when ROM #1 FACSIMILE EDITION hits stands in September and when ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS arrives next year.

ROM: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Written by BILL MANTLO, MARK GRUENWALD & STEVEN GRANT

Art by SAL BUSCEMA, PAT BRODERICK, GREG LAROCQUE & BOB HALL

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Direct Market Exclusive Variant Cover by MIKE ZECK

On Sale June 2024

