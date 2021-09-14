Rorschach Did It 35 Minutes Ago (Rorschach #12 Spoilers)

Rorschach, the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen, by Tom King and Jorge Fornes reaches its conclusion today, with the final issue #12 from DC Comics. Including a guest appearance from the creative team…

The series has followed an unnamed detective, following the threads of an attempted assassination of the Republican Presidential nominee, Turley, standing against a five-term President Robert Redford. The would-be assassins were shot dead by security staff. One, Laura Cumming, dressed in cowgirl gear, and the other, Wil Myerson, creator of the comic book Pontius Pirate, dressed as Rorschach, and based on Steve Ditko, who created The Question and Mr A, both of whom inspired the comic book creation by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

The detective has burrowed into the strange obsessive effect that Cummings has on her targets, turning them into versions of Rorschach, to wreak deadly vengeance, including Frank Miller.

And at the end of the penultimate issue it seems that, beyond the grave, she was having that effect on the detective.

As he laid out the facts of the case, playing them over and over, so she talks to him, guiding the way.

And as the detective has uncovered a conspiracy behind their assassination attempt seemingly set up by the Redford camp, but in actuality, set up by the Turley camp, engineered to be exposed as coming from the Redford camp…

…so he started to exhibit Rorschach tendencies himself.

Today sees him take that to the next level. To answer the question, what would Rorschach do? Never compromise, not even in the face of impending armageddon. But maybe, also, go to the cinema to see the new Pontius Pirate movie…

After all, for the detective, there may well not be one. But he did it before the hands reached midnight, after all.

