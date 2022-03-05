Russian Comic Publisher Bubble Comics Has Gone Silent For Two Weeks

Sometimes it is best to know when to not say anything at all, I guess. Bubble Comics is the largest Russian comic book publisher, and was founded in 2011 and published an English language comic book series into the US direct market and was behind the Netflix live-action TV show, Major Grom.

Bubble Comics is the also the only publishing house in Russia that produces original non-franchised comic books. Its early slate consisted of four titles, Demonslayer, Major Grom, Friar, and Red Fury. These were later joined by Exlibrium and Meteora. After fifty issues, the original four titles concluded their run in December 2016. In January 2017, four brand-new ongoing series were launched in their place: Allies, Demonslayer vol. 2, Igor Grom, and Realmwalkers. Bubble Comics is also a regular at San Diego Comic-Con and was one of the organizers of Comic-Con Russia, and run their own convention just for themselves, Bubble Fest, every year in Moscow.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Bubble Comics has gone dark. A regular social media account, with at-least-daily posts, the last tweet was from the 19th of February telling us "Tagar" details deserve a special place in our hearts 💔."

The last Instagram post was from the 16th of February, saying, "Here's a clue for you: this evening you go full space and read some "Meteora" comics 💫"

And the last Facebook post was from the 19th of February, saying, "Saturday selfie art by Natalia Martinovich. Have fun this weekend, guys!"

But after that weekend, it all changed. On Monday, the 21st of February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops, including tanks, to enter the regions of DPR and LPR after formally recognising them as independent states. On the 24th of February of 2022, Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces previously concentrated along the border. As the war has escalated, much trade with Russian companies has been curtailed, sanctioned against, or boycotted. Bubble Comics, it seems, has decided to cut itself off rather than wait for anyone else to do it.