S.H.I.E.L.D Gets A New Acronym Ahead Of Secret Invasion (Spoilers) S.H.I.E.L.D. originally stood for Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division when invented by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the sixties.

Fantastic Four #7 spoilers ahead. In the comic books, a fair few years ago, the events of Pleasant Hill saw S.H.I.E.L.D. establish a gated community as a supervillain prison, using the Cosmic Cube to give the prisoners new identities and attitudes. As a result of what went down, S.H.I.E.L.D. was given new powers including a clause to allow the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. control of the United States government in an emergency. When Steve Rogers was appointed the new director of S.H.I.E.L.D, it was revealed that he had been a Hydra sleeper agent all along, and he claimed the USA for Hydra in Secret Empire. With his defeat, S.H.I.E.L.D. was disbanded, its assets and people divided among other agencies, including Orchis. And that is how it has been in the comic books for half a decade.

S.H.I.E.L.D. originally stood for Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage and Law-Enforcement Division when invented by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the sixties. It was changed by Marvel Comics in 1991 to the Strategic Hazard Intervention Espionage Logistics Directorate. While in the Iron Man movie, it was defined as Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division. As Grant Ward is asked by Maria Hill in the pilot episode of the TV series Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., written by Joss Whedon.

Maria Hill : What does S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for, Agent Ward?

Grant Ward : Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.

Maria Hill : And what does that mean to you?

Grant Ward : It means someone really wanted our initials to spell out "S.H.I.E.L.D."

In today's Fantastic Four #7 or #700, depending how you count, we get a new S.H.I.E.L.D. And a new definition. Well, there is a Secret Invasion TV series about to drop, it might be worth making sure there is a S.H.I.E.L.D. in the Marvel Comics as well as on Disney+. As Maria Hill, currently working for the CIA, talks to the now freelance operative Nick Fury Jr.

Combining existing superhuman powers and figuring out ways they could be weaponized, and "extra-legal" being a nice word for "illegal". Is this Maria Hill or is this Mister Sinister?

Looks like S.H.I.E.L.D. now stands for Super Human Intelligence: Extra-Legal Division. Will the MCU follow suit, or is this for the comic books only?