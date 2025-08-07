Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, saladin ahmed

Saladin Ahmed To Join Kelly, Larraz, Romita on Amazing Spider-Man #11?

Saladin Ahmed and Symbie to Join Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr on Amazing Spider-Man #11?

Spider-Man gets the new Technarachnid Suit and journeys into space for a cosmic adventure.

Issue #11 teases the debut of Symbie, a brand-new symbiote character shaking up Spidey's world.

The story features two Spider-Men, one in New York and one in a distant solar system facing new threats.

Amazing Spider-Man #11, the 975th legacy issue of Amazing Spider-Man (only a year till the big thousand), splits Spider-Man into two, with the new technarachnid suit and, it seems, Saladin Ahmed. According to Penguin Random House listings, at least. It's not mentioned on the PR, so it may be a surprise… or a glitch. But it also confirms the first appearance of a new character, Symbie, the little symbiote character featured on the variant covers by Benjamin Su and Pepe Larraz.

"This September, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man becomes the distant solar system wall-crawler! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 by Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. kicks off the next intergalactic chapter in Spider-Man's story. The legacy 975th issue will introduce unfamiliar companions, strange cosmic locales, and an all-new Technarachnid Suit fit for Spider-Man's voyage across the stars."

"The preview for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11 opens with our hero in a spaceship, facing off against Xanto Starblood. As he brawls with the alien warrior, Spider-Man puts his techno-organic garments to the test, unleashing new abilities on his foe. Meanwhile, back on Earth, another Spider-Man donning the classic red and blue attempts to deliver justice in his own unjust way… It's a tale of two Spider-Men that you won't want to miss!"

Here's the standard Marvel solicitation…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 9/3

How can there be two Spider-Men swinging around different edges of the cosmos at the same time? You'll have to find out in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11, available September 3 at your local comic book store!

And here's the one from Penguin Random House…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

Comic Script by: Joe Kelly, Saladin Ahmed

Illustrated by: Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr.

Cover Design or Artwork by: Pepe Larraz

09/03/2025 64 pages

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

