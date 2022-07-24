Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #4 Preview: What Rules?

In this preview of Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #4, Mr. Agony and Mr. Ecstacy find a loophole in the order that they don't touch Madison Flynn. Check out the preview below.

SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY #4

DC Comics

0522DC153

0522DC154 – Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #4 Dani Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Lisandro Estherren, Dani (CA) Reiko Murakami

The Corinthian's hunt for answers about the Smiling Man transcends even his own self-preservation as he returns to the waking world—and his unlikely human partner—in defiance of Dream's orders. But when he finds out just how many people have seen the Smiling Man? Then the bodies are going to start hitting the floor…

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

