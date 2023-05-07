Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #2 Preview The toothy-eyed Corinthian finds himself leashed and on the prowl in Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country - The Glass House #2. Will he find just how tight this noose is? Don't miss out!

Well, well, well, Sandman Universe fans, are you ready for another exciting trip to Nightmare Country? Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #2 is set to hit stores on May 9th, and it's going to be quite the wild ride. It appears that the toothy-eyed Corinthian and Dream have struck a deal, but like so many things in life, there's a catch. You wouldn't want someone as horrifying as the Corinthian to have free reign, now would you?

But before we jump into any wild schemes, let's take a closer look at what we're dealing with in this upcoming issue of Sandman Universe. I mean, we've got a nightmare demon with severe boundary issues and an unwilling accomplice who's about to face the chilling confines of the King of Pain. Sounds like a delightful romp for all involved, right?

SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #2

DC Comics

0323DC120

0323DC121 – Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #2 Michael Walsh Cover – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Lisandro Estherren (CA) Reiko Murakami

The Corinthian and Dream have a deal: the toothy-eyed nightmare can continue walking the waking world in search of answers about the Smiling Man, but he's bound to the will of Madison Flynn—who refuses to let him hurt or kill anyone she finds undeserving. But as the Corinthian finds himself drawn into the labyrinthian demon club the King of Pain, he's about to get a taste of just how tight his leash really is…

In Shops: 5/9/2023

SRP: $3.99

