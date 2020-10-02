Savage Dragon Gets 2nd Printing, Venom #25 Gets 5th, Thor #2 Gets 6th

Savage Dragon #252 (AUG209090), which was all told in Sunday Funnies format has sold out and gone to a second printing from Image Comics. A rather wonderful comic book, we ran a preview a few weeks ago. Looks like it flew out… but will be back in stores for the 28th of October.

But it's not just Savage Dragon, Marvel Comics has a bunch hitting on the 4th of November, including Thor #2 getting a whopping big sixth printing. While Venom #25, still selling strong in August, gets a fifth printing while #26 gets a fourth. And the first two episodes of X Of Swords, Creation and X-Factor get seconds. Shang-Chi also gets a 1:25 version of its second printing. Here's the list alongside their Diamond Comic Distributors ordering code numbers.

IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1 2ND PRINTING VAR (AUG209096)

JUGGERNAUT #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG SHAW VAR DX (AUG209102)

MAESTRO #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR (AUG209097)

SHANG-CHI #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR (AUG209093)

SHANG-CHI #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG SKETCH VAR (1 FOR 25) (AUG209094)

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 2ND PTG VAR (AUG209105)

RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR (AUG209095)

THOR #2 6TH PTG VAR (AUG209098)

VENOM #25 5TH PTG VAR (AUG209099)

VENOM #26 4TH PTG VAR (AUG209100)

VENOM #28 2ND PTG VAR (AUG209101)

X OF SWORDS CREATION #1 2ND PTG LARRAZ VAR (AUG209104)

X-FACTOR #4 2ND PRINTING SHAVRIN VAR XOS (AUG209103)

Marvel Comics has been going through a burst of additional printings coming out of lockdown, with Donny Cates work seemingly being the lead instigator in driving this demand. It's been quite some time since Marvel has had a sixth printing of anything, and fifth printings aren't that common. Still they will have to quite a long way to catch up with Akira. Something to aim for, Donny? How many more printings with Thor #2 be able to justify?