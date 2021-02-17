Savage Dragon Spins Off North Force Comic, From Erik Larsen

Erik Larsen could have just planned to reprint Savage Dragon #259. Instead, he is repackaging and renaming it. Savage Dragon #259 out in April will now be reprinting it in May as North Force #0, for the first appearance of his Alpha Flight-like Canadian superhero team, which may suggest more to come.

North Force #0 is a new presentation of the highly collectible issue in the long running series and will shine a spotlight on an all-new Canadian super team. Letters pages and funnies have been replaced with bios for team members. The Canadian super-team North Force is looking to recruit a new member to their team: Malcolm Dragon.

"When North Force was introduced in Savage Dragon #255 I knew they were something special and reader response has been overwhelming," said Larsen. "This representation of Savage Dragon #259 focuses on the team in a more in depth fashion with bio pages and more!"

North Force #0 (Diamond Code MAR210085) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, May 5th. Here's what the original solicitation looked like.

SAVAGE DRAGON #259 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB210204

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"A NEW Force to Be Reckoned With!" The Canadian super-team North Force is looking to recruit a new member to their team: Malcolm Dragon.In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Savage Drago, created by Erik Larsen, first appeared as Dragon in Graphic Fantasy #1 in June 1982 and as the Savage Dragon in Megaton #3 (February 1986). After a couple of background scenes in Marvel Comics Presents, he gained greater prominence as a launch title from Image Comics. Savage Dragon is one of only two Image Comics titles that debuted during the company's 1992 launch that continues to be published to the present day and the only one of the two written and drawn almost entirely by its creator.