Saya And Dodge, Two Members Of DC Comics' The Vigil (Spoilers) The Vigil prelude story was reprinted this week in the DC Comics Free Comic Book Day title from Lazarus Planet, now the series launches.

The prelude story was reprinted this week in the DC Comics Free Comic Book Day title from Lazarus Planet. They have been running around in the background of Detective Comics. And this week Ram V and Lalit Kumar Sharma bring The Vigil to their own series from DC Comics. Arclight, Castle, Dodge and Saya, we get a little more information about the players in The Vigil #1 out this Tuesday. First Saya in action on the scene,

With a mask that can take other people's appearances…

Though it's a lot more complex than that and is portrayed as a weaponised disability. While Dodge is in the same camp.

Is this a superhero comic book story? Or is this body horror masquerading as superheroics? Is there even a difference? Here are all your Vigil appearances, past, present and future, in order to prepare…

VIGIL #1 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

/…/ /Who Are The Vigil? The shipping vessel Eastwind was taken captive by pirates off the coast of Thailand. 24 hours after the crew had been taken hostage, before communications had been established or any demands made, the crew reported an intervention by a group of unknown individuals. Amid other bizarre claims by the crew, are reports of an individual who changed his appearance at will and a woman who seemingly dodged bullets. Once the pirates were taken out, no attempts were made at rescuing the crew. There have long been rumors rogue metahumans targeting weaponized illegal technology. With some hinting that they call themselves The Vigil. What were they after? Why did they intervene? Are there metas among us? Stay tuned for more/ /…/ /you are being watched./

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023

VIGIL #2 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

Who Are the Vigil? Arclight file loading… The identity of Arclight, a known member of the rogue metahuman group the Vigil, is unknown at this time. However, observations conclude that he is the leader of the group, which also consists of Dodge, Saya, and Castle…among other possible members unknown at this time. Evidence shows there is a link between Arclight's military history with the pirates who have taken control of a boat along the coast of Thailand and the island destination where the contents of the boat were headed. What secrets does this island contain, and is it another government experiment covered up as a conspiracy only believed by heretics? You are being watched.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/20/2023

VIGIL #3 (OF 6) CVR A SUMIT KUMAR

(W) Ram V (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Sumit Kumar

/…/ /Who Are the Vigil?/ /Saya file loading… Saya file unavailable. Saya identity unknown. Based on available sightings of the Vigil, it is likely that Saya is a shape-shifter, and based on the technology it's theorized that they use…their identity may even be unknown to Saya themselves. If this may be true, then Saya's history may be a threat to the Vigil metahuman group without any of them knowing, including Saya. Stay tuned for more/ /…/ /you are being watched./

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/18/2023

DETECTIVE COMICS #1070 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Evan Cagle

The gothic opera crashes into a crescendo as Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon…unaware that it is is someone in Bruce Wayne's life. Meanwhile, a mysterious team called the Vigil arrives to investigate the Azmer sightings—but who are the Vigil, and are they on Batman's side? Then, in the backup: With Mrs. Freeze only a pale image of the woman Victor Fries fell in love with—what is he to do now to save her? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/28/2023

DAWN OF DC WE ARE LEGENDS SPECIAL EDITION OPT-IN BUNDLES OF 25 (FREE) (NET)

Bundles will be based on your Batman #133 CVR A and CVR B orders and rounded up. For example, if you ordered 26 total copies between Batman #133 CVR A and CVR B, you'll be eligible to order 2 free bundles of 25 We Are Legends, part of the year-long Dawn of DC storytelling initiative, is set to make a major impact on the comics industry this May, with the launch of three six-issue series: Spirit World, The Vigil, and City Boy. Each feature new characters of AAPI heritage, as leads of their own books! Earlier this year, these heroes first made their presence known across the DC Universe in the Lazarus Planet epic. In the newly announced Dawn of DC We Are Legends Special Edition promotional comic book, you can meet City Boy in a story that first appeared in Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, get to know Xanthe and their unique mission in a Spirit World tale from Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, and receive intel on the mysterious organization known as the Vigil in an excerpt from Lazarus Planet: Next Evolution, All three short stories are included in this comic, providing everything readers need to know to jump on board Spirit World, The Vigil, and City Boy starting in May. This promotional comic will be made available free to retailers, in amounts equal to their current quantities of DC Connect. Retailers can order additional quantities in bundles of 25 for $7.50 NET (30 cents NET per copy). Dawn of DC We Are Legends Special Edition will arrive in comics shops for an on-sale date of May 2, four days before Free Comic Book Day, allowing retailers the flexibility to include it alongside their FCBD offerings.

In-Store Date: 5/2/2023

LAZARUS PLANET NEXT EVOLUTION #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

HEROES WILL BE FORGED! Written by Ram V, Brandon T. Snider, Chuck Brown, and Delilah S. Dawson Art by Lalit Kumar, Laura Braga, Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales, and Ro Stein Good and bad, yin and yang…all sides of humanity will be transformed by the Lazarus event…and in the DC Universe one thing's for sure: heroes will always rise. In this special we'll explore some of the amazing new powers gifted to the freedom fighters of the future…and we'll see what perils these villain-vanquishing virtuosos will face. What secret does Flatline seek from the heart of Talia al Ghul's HQ? Can Red Canary bring order to an out-of-control city? What secret does the heroic Dead Eye hold that will haunt him forever? And enter into a brand-new legend with the fantastic debut of Vigil!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/7/2023