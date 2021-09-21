Scarecrow's Fear Manifesto Seems Very Familiar (Batman #113 Spoilers)

Today's Batman #113 from James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez, and Tomeu Moray, as Batman goes up against The Magistrate, all the while that Seer is telling everyone he's dead. And with Scarecrow ramping up his Fear State, now that Simon Saint's Future State plans have served their purpose. Because it's time for his big experiment on Gotham, one he has been building since he was a young student. And also one that feels rather familiar for anyone who has lived through the past couple of decades… with everyone, whatever their political stripes, able to find something to latch onto here.

Depending on your political take, the Scarecrow could be George W Bush, Barack Obama, Tucker Carlson, Hilary Clinton or Donald Trump. Through probably not Joe Biden. Nevertheless some, bizarrely, could paint Dr Fauci in that role. However, it is debatable whether anyone's fear was a) conquered or if anyone b) rose better. Maybe Jonathan Crane, the Scarecrow, should watch the news, or just engage in a little doomscrolling.

While Batman takes down Simon Saint#s operation and lets him know what a silly sausage he has been to be do fooled and used by Crane. Because Crane was never about the Future State…

…only the Fear State. It also means that with this issue, the Future State reality is no more, 5G has been wiped out. Of course, there could be much worse to come.

Especially for Clownhuinter, who gets the personal touch from Jonathan…

