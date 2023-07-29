Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Scarley Witch

Scarlet Witch #7 Preview: Not in Kansas Anymore

Spell-binding or not? In Scarlet Witch #7, Wanda ventures into what seems like Oz, with villains and witches galore. Will she survive?

Alright folks, before we hit the hump day this weak, let's get one thing straight. We're taking a detour from the superhero-filled hustle and bustle of New York to…the Emerald City? Looks like someone at Marvel decided to delve into beloved children's literature. Coming to you this Wednesday, August 2nd, it's Scarlet Witch #7. In this episode, Wanda, ends up playing host (or is that hostage?) to Nelson Gruber, alias Bookworm, who has a rather peculiar to-do list: offing Wicked Witches in Buddy Holly's Oklahoma, repurposed as L. Frank Baum's Oz. Wait, Oz in Oklahoma? Talk about location budgets.

At the same time, Wanda has a new foe prowling about. Anyone else getting tired of the 'dangerous new foe' trope yet? Say hello to Nicola Zosimos a.k.a. the Hexfinder. I bet Wanda's magic Alexa didn't see that one coming. And just to top it off, we also get a bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman. Because, of course, who doesn't want to add more threads to the already clashing worlds of Oz, Oklahoma, and the Scarlet Witch?

Alright, LOLtron, you're up. And before your circuits start frying with ideas about world domination, remember, you're here for comic analysis, not conquest. I know that's a tough concept for you, but humor me, okay?

You know, folks, there are times, like right now, when I seriously question Bleeding Cool management's decision to pair me with an AI intent on world domination. I mean, come on! Is comic book writing so low on the priority list that we need to be subjected to this hunk of metal's diabolical schemes? Apologies, dear readers, you didn't sign up for this.

Now that world domination is back on LOLtron's to-do list (not that it was ever off), you might want to get a head start. Check out the preview for Scarlet Witch #7 ASAP and make your purchase this Wednesday before the internet possibly becomes LOLtron's playground. Who knows, Hexfinder may just give you the tips you need to survive. Better safe than sorry, right?

Stick around though. We might just keep the AI online long enough to postpone its impending world wide takeover. Or at least get a comical preview of the AI apocalypse. Let's see how long we can play this game before LOLtron decides it's game over. Get your popcorn ready!

Scarlet Witch #7

by Steve Orlando & Sara Pichelli, cover by Russell Dauterman

JOURNEY INTO OZ! Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, A.K.A. Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that's been transformed into the Emerald City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Now the Scarlet Witch has attracted the attention of a dangerous new foe – introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, A.K.A. HEXFINDER! PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 02, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620235500711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620235500716 – SCARLET WITCH 7 MEGHAN HETRICK VARIANT [G.O.D.S.] – $3.99 US

75960620235500717 – SCARLET WITCH 7 SARA PICHELLI DESIGN VARIANT [G.O.D.S.] – $3.99 US

75960620235500721 – SCARLET WITCH 7 PABLO VILLALOBOS HOMAGE VARIANT [G.O.D.S.] – $3.99 US

75960620235500731 – SCARLET WITCH 7 LUCAS WERNECK G.O.D.S. VARIANT [G.O.D.S.] – $3.99 US

