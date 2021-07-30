Scott Chantler's Squire&Knight Graphic Novels Bought By First Second

Scott Chantler has seen his middle-grade graphic novel Squire & Knight and its sequel, picked up by Mark Siegel at First Second. Squire & Knight is a graphic novel about a brainy young squire who solves mysteries involving monsters and magic, but the overbearing knight he serves takes the credit every time. Squire & Knight will be published in 2023 and Scott Chantler's agent Samantha Haywood at Transatlantic Agency negotiated the deal for world rights. Another one to add to the big list.

Scott Chantler is the writer and artist on the graphic biography Bix, graphic memoir Two Generals, as well as Northwest Passage, and the Three Thieves series, as well as artist on Scandalous and Hawaiian Dick. He currently lives and works in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Scott tweeted out "I've long considered @01FirstSecond the best publisher in comics, and have been trying to work with them since they first invited me to pitch way back in 2007. Thrilled that it's finally happening. It also marks my return to all-ages fantasy, which should please fans of Three Thieves. Lots of cool stuff in the works. Stay tuned."

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

The Transatlantic Agency s a leading literary management company with 19 agents based in cities across North America with more than 700 American, Canadian and international clients, founded 25 years ago, by literary agents David Bennett and Lynn Bennett. President Samantha Haywood joined the company in 2004, she is only receiving submissions on referral for primarily adult trade fiction, nonfiction, and graphic novels. Still, sounds like a good route for that sort of thing.