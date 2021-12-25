Scott Kurtz Sells Table Titans As Children Graphic Novel Series

PVP creator Scott Kurtz is taking characters from the Table Titans webcomic he created ten years ago and turning it into a new middle-grade graphic novel series also called Table Titans, of which he has sold the first two volumes to Sally Morgridge at Holiday House. The story stars preternaturally confident (and unapologetically nerdy) seventh-grader Valeria Winters, who creates community through a tabletop gaming club. The publication of the first Table Titans book will be in the spring of 2024. Scott Kurtz's agent Timothy Travaglini at Transatlantic Agency handled the two-book deal for world rights.

Scott tweeted "My Christmas gift this year is getting to announce this. I am so grateful to my agent @DevilWrsBowTies and my editor @smorgridge for believing in me and Table Titans enough to make this happen. I can't wait to get these books to you…. There are two existing books with two more online but not yet printed. These new books are kind of a new deal. Same characters but when they were kids."

Scott Kurtz still has a number of Kickstarter backers upset around the timeliness of recent crowdfunded projects such as the Table Titans Adventure Models for Dungeons & Dragons, or the PVP 20th Anniversary Collection.

Scott Kurtz is among the first professional webcomic creators and launched PvP in 1998, for a gaming website, and in March 2000, he launched a print version as a bi-monthly for Dork Storm Press..After publishing the print version of PvP for eight years through Image Comics, he began self-publishing, citing a natural readership decline of the print version and an increase of the online version with his self-publishing company, Toonhound Studios.

Kurtz created a spin-off webcomic of PvP in 2013, entitled Table Titans. He also co-wrote The Trenches with Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. The Trenches was a comic about working in the video game industry which ran from 2011 to 2016.