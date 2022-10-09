Scott Snyder Signs New Deal With Amazon & ComiXology For 2023

Spinning out of discussion last night in the New York Comic Con bars is that comic boiok writer Scott Snyder has taken advantage of business meetings held at the show, to sign a new deal with ComiXology Originals for new creator-owned comic books to launch in 2023.

In the last couple of years, Scott Snyder has been creating new work with a variety of comic book creators, that has debuted first digitally through ComiXology Originals, heavily promoted by Amazon, and then issued in print through ComiXology'sprint partner Dark Horse Comics.

This will be on top of his creator-owned work through Image Comics such as Nocterra and Undiscovered Country, and through IDW, Dark Spaces: Wildfire with Dark Spaces: Good Deeds to follow next year. Here are a look at Scott Snyder's ComiXology Originals lineup so far.

We Have Demons

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Greg Capullo

We Have Demons features widescreen action and the kinds of jaw-dropping storytelling twists that have made Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo the bestselling creator duo of the last 25 years. In every folklore throughout history, there's a struggle between "angels" and "demons" – between beings of goodness and monstrous beings of darkness. But what if this struggle, this war for the soul of humanity, wasn't rooted in the mystical or supernatural, but in science? Our hero, Lam was named after the first female angel, "Lamassu." She never really understood her father's devotion to their small-town Unitarian church. And when he dies under mysterious circumstances, she starts to question everything she thought she knew. One night, a distraught Lam visits her father's church looking for answers. What she finds there is a monster: a hulking demon named Chopper who claims to have worked with her father and now offers to work with her to solve her father's murder. We Have Demons is full throttle entertainment by two comic book megastars, featuring action, conspiracies, secret organizations, monsters, mayhem, and a climactic war of good and evil with no less than the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

Clear

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Francis Manapul

Clear written by Scott Snyder with art and colors by Francis Manapul—Welcome to a world where people are able to connect to the internet like never before, where a neurological internet connection is transforming reality. Welcome to the world of Clear. A dazzling, sci-fi thrill ride into a strange dystopian future, in Clear, people connect to the internet neurologically and mediate the real world through the lenses of their eyes. Everything can be skinned to fit your preferences. There are custom skins for steampunk, old fashioned Hollywood glamour, and pornographic and fetish fantasies. If you can name it, you can live it. You choose how you see the world and no one knows what you're seeing. In San Francisco, private detective Sam Dunes is working a case for a wealthy woman, spying on her husband, making sure the man isn't buying illegal untraceable filters to make his wife look like someone else. Dunes has just finished tangling with the filter dealers when his old partner, tells him about the alleged suicide… of his ex-wife. When Dunes receives a gift from his dead ex-wife in the mail, Sam finds himself pulled into a wild and twisting mystery that stretches from the city's deadly underworld to the even deadlier heights of the city's wealthy and powerful elite.

Night of the Ghoul

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Francesco Francavilla

Scott Snyder and Francesco Francavilla have entertained and terrified comic book fans, now these two modern masters of horror collaborate for the first time ever on Night of The Ghoul, a bloody reimagining of horror monsters that celebrates classic creature features, while creating a contemporary new kind of horror story. Shot in 1936, "Night of the Ghoul" by director T.F. Merritt was meant to sit beside "Frankenstein" and "Dracula" as an instant classic. But the legendary film never made it to the silver screen. A mysterious studio fire destroyed the footage and killed the cast and crew at the wrap-party. No footage was ever recovered…until now. When Forest Inman, a horror film obsessive, stumbles across a forgotten canister of footage, he just might have discovered the remnants of "Night of the Ghoul." This discovery sends Forest on a dark odyssey to the California desert, where he's warned by a mysterious old man that the film's ghoul is far more than a work of fiction: it's a very real monster who plans to kill him. Night of The Ghoul is a dazzling work of horror, intercutting between the present-day narrative and the story of the lost film (drawn by Francavilla in stunning black and white).

Barnstormers

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Tula Lotay

Barnstormers written by Scott Snyder with art by Tula Lotay and colors by Tula Lotay and Dee Cunniffe—High flying adventure and romance fuel Barnstormers, a lush and unforgettable story set just after the First World War. It's 1923 — the barnstorming era, where pilots fresh from the airfields of the Great War made a living taking civilians for joyrides in the sky for a small fee. One such man claims to be Preston Pike, a dashing war hero pilot, who has flown his way across the U.S. Southeast scrounging for customers while fleeing from his own demons. When a telephone operator says that a big crowd will be awaiting him in nearby Barnville, Preston races over. Instead of eager clientele, though, he finds himself crashing a wedding, and the party isn't exactly thrilled. But when Claire, the would-be-bride, decides to make an early getaway, Preston unexpectedly becomes a Clyde to this vengeful Bonnie. Along the way they bond, confessing their secrets and engaging in a romance for the ages. Will all that change when the Pinkerton agent following close by finally closes in on them? Barnstormers is an intimate portrait of love and war — and a meditation on the dangerous level of trust required in both romance and aviation.

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Jamal Igle

Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine written by Scott Snyder with art by Jamal Igle and Juan Castro and colors by Chris Sotomayor—Throughout history, the world's greatest engineers have tried, and failed, to create the perpetual motion machine – a machine that could open doorways through space-time and other terrifying realities. But what if a perpetual motion machine had been created? A machine this powerful would need to be the world's most guarded secret. And for as long as it has existed, "the Forever Machine" has been pursued by the Needle's Eye, a group of the rich, powerful and nefarious who seek to use it to fulfill their own desires… Enter Dudley Datson, a science-loving geek who goes to a school for gifted kids in Brooklyn, NY. His closest friend is his science teacher, Dr. Adara Shae. She's brilliant and well known around the world, doing a residency at Dudley's school, and recognizes his promise. She's also the current protector of the Forever Machine… After the Needle's Eye catches up to her, a dying Dr. Shae passses the Forever Machine to Dudley. And where the machine goes, its guardian mechanical dog Daedalus follows. Full of gadgets and tricks, able to speak, Daedalus becomes Dudley's protector as they struggle to keep the Forever Machine away from the Needle's Eye.

Canary

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Daniel Duke Panosian

In 1891 a mine collapsed into itself. What was the dark substance found 666 feet underground? Blending modern horror, historical fact and Western lore, Scott Snyder and Dan Panosian have created a uniquely terrifying thriller with Canary. During the final days of the Gold Rush, one mining company in Colorado, pulled up radioactive Uranium, and then the mine then collapsed in on itself. Legends sprung up about the mine being cursed or even haunted. Now the Frontier is closed, the gold and silver mines have dried up. The country is becoming "civilized," and yet in one stretch of the Rocky Mountains, a terrifying, new kind of violence is suddenly emerging. Random killings. People going mad and murdering neighbors, classmates without real cause. When a schoolboy kills his teacher with a hatchet, a famous federal marshal named Azrael William Holt is called in to investigate the killings. What he–and a brilliant young geologist–uncover is stranger and more horrifying than anything they could have ever imagined.

Duck and Cover

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Rafael Albuquerque

From the team that brought you Vertigo's American Vampire comes Duck and Cover, a manga-influenced teen adventure set in the strange post-apocalyptic America… of 1955. When a sudden nuclear exchange obliterates the United States, only the children who hid under their school desks are spared. These teens now find themselves the lone survivors in a strange and wild new '50's America. Stranger still, some of them seem to be developing superhuman powers… The kids knew the drill. They practiced it so many times. When the air raid siren goes off, you hide under your desk. But they never expected to live in a world where everyone who didn't hide under a desk is dead. Now there are no teachers. There are no adults. What are they supposed to do? Why were they spared? Duck and Cover is a riveting sci-fi thriller, chock full of Cold War paranoia, strange mutant lands, and tribes of super powered children.

Book of Evil

Writer – Scott Snyder

Artist – Jock

Scott Snyder and Jock—the creative team of the New York Times bestselling blockbuster The Batman Who Laughs—reunite for a young adult horror graphic novel. The Book of Evil tells the story of four young friends growing up in a strange, near future where over 90% of the population are born as psychopaths… Imagine a world where nearly every baby born is a future psychopath. Is this human evolution? A virus? Can it be cured? Regardless, just like that, the new normal is psychopathy. Quinn is a curious, quiet, and determined 12-year-old boy—and an artist. The story of The Book of Evil unfolds in first person narration from Quinn's point of view, featuring his journal entries, alongside his illustrations from his journey – as well as excerpts of his father's cartoon strip called "The Book of Evil." His father's popular cartoon featured an everyman named Everett who time traveled, met heroic figures of the past, and murdered them in hyper-violent ways. Was Quinn's father telling a story to entertain? Or was he leaving clues in "The Book of Evil" for those, like his son and his friends, looking to change the world? The Book of Evil is ambitious storytelling, featuring a unique combination of prose and multiple styles of illustration, by two of the most popular creators working in comics today.