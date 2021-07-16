Scott Snyder To Write New Batman/Fortnite With Donald Mustard

Scott Snyder has a kid. I bet they play Fortnite together. And while that kid's dad may write Batman comics, it's still not as cool as writing Fortnite comics. So that's what Scott Snyder is now doing, working with Christos Gage who wrote the original Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book with Epic Games' Donald Mustard, on a new Batman/Fortnite one-shot which follows the end of the previous series. We saw Lex Luthor and his Legion Of Doom working with Dr Slone of the Imagined Order from Fortnite on a nefarious scheme that would also bring the world of Fortnite to Gotham City – not Metropolis as we previously thought. And that, in this sequel one-shot, seems to be exactly what's happening. Joshua Hixon will be drawing the one-shot, and it all kicks off in October. An over-sized issue, this one seems to come without the digital codes that helped make the original series such a draw. Will it matter? We'll find out in three month's time. By which point we may have even got to see the Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion cover currently hidden from us. Maybe we need to harvest some more Metal before it is unlocked…

Here's the solicitation, and you can see the rest of DC's October 2021 solicitations here.

BATMAN/FORTNITE ONE SHOT

Story by Scott Snyder, Christos Gage, and DONALD MUSTARD

Pencils and inks by JOSHUA HIXSON

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | ONE-SHOT

Open Order variant cover by Alex Garner

1:25 Variant cover by Donald Mustard

$5.99 US (Both Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/26/21

Directly from the bestselling, groundbreaking Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point miniseries, comes an oversized one-shot that brings the action from the island to Gotham City. If you thought the Batman/Fortnite saga was over, think again…it only gets bigger from here!