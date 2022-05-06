Scout Comics' Electric Black: Children Of Caine On Free Comic Book Day

Scout Comics is launching their new Electric Black: Children Of Caine horror comic by Joseph Schmalke and Rich Woodall tomorrow. The free preview is scheduled for Free Comic Book Day, and will be given away at comic book stores, one of around fifty comic books, this Saturday as Free Comic Book Day returns to normality. Ish. Here's a preview of the preview… and find more FCBD coverage and previews with this handy link. And yes, maybe not give a copy of this to the littlest of tiddlywinks visiting your comic book store tomorrow. Save it for Hallowe'en instead!

FCBD 2022 ELECTRIC BLACK CHILDREN OF CAINE #0 by

SCOUT COMICS

JAN220036

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A) Joseph Schmalke, Rich Woodall

Julius Black and other extraordinary individuals identifying themselves as the Children of Caine traverse time and space inside an eerie emporium. Hunted for centuries to near-extinction, their mission is to collect mystical objects and provide a safe harbor for the last of their kind. The store's original owner, Erebus, has returned with a relic that could change the fortunes of these outcasts. Father Tomaso, the leader of White Lodge, sets a plan in motion to overthrow these Children of Caine and wipe magic from existence. The lines between good and evil, light and dark, are blurred in the continuing story of The Electric Black.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen (or Teen+) In Shops: Apr 13, 2022