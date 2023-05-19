Sean Murphy's Plot Holes in Massive/Whatnot August 2023 Solicits Sean Murphy's Plot Holes will be published by Massive, the new name for Whatnot Publishing, who are now a Deluxe publisher at Diamond Comics.

In 2020, Sean Murphy crowdfunded his graphic novel The Plot Holes on Indiegogo raising over a quarter of a million. It began shipping out in January 2022, And now it will be published by Massive, the new name for Whatnot Publishing, who are now a Deluxe publisher at Diamond Comics… here are the full Massive-Whatnot-Heavy Metal solicitations for August 2023.

The Plot Holes are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real—in fact, it's a complete fiction that literally exists inside a novel. The other members are misfits like him, pulled from unpublished books that couldn't be saved: a manga samurai, a barbarian tiger, a kid from a comic strip, and a vampire assassin. Outclassed by the other members, Cliff sets out to prove his worth to The Plot Holes as they fight to save as many books as possible. The only thing stopping them is Surge, an ex-member who's gone rogue—not only is he threatening to destroy the digital matrix containing them, he threatens to destroy the database of digital libraries all over the world! On its surface, The Plot Holes is an adventure story that treks through dozens of different genres with a wide range of characters, offering something for every kind of reader. But on a deeper level, The Plot Holes asks meta-textual questions like no comic ever has: if Cliff knows he's not real, then why does he want to survive? Is the team really "alive" if they only exist in our imaginations? And what happens to them if they die?

PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

JUN231292

JUN231293 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR B PANOSIAN (MR) – 3.99

JUN231294 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR C SIMONSON BETA RAY BILL HOMAGE (MR – 3.99

JUN231295 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR D SOMMARIVA (MR) – 3.99

JUN231296 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR E SCALERA (MR) – 3.99

JUN231297 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR F BENGAL (MR) – 3.99

JUN231298 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR G BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR) – 4.99

JUN231299 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR H VIDEO GAME HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUN231300 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR I 10 COPY INCV MIGNOLA HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUN231301 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR J 25 COPY INCV SIMONSON B&W (MR) – 3.99

JUN231302 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR K 50 COPY INCV B&W MIGNOLA HOMAGE ( – 3.99

JUN231303 – PLOT HOLES #1 (OF 5) CVR L 100 COPY INCV MURPHY FOIL VAR (MR – 3.99

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy, known for his groundbreaking series Batman: White Knight, delivers an all-new tale of world-hopping adventure.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR A TEMPLESMITH (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT Whatnot

JUN231304

JUN231305 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR B TOMASELLI (MR) – 3.99

JUN231306 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR C PARSONS (MR) – 3.99

JUN231307 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR D KNOTT (MR) – 3.99

JUN231308 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR E IVAN (MR) – 3.99

JUN231309 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR F 10 COPY INCV IVAN (MR) – 3.99

JUN231310 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR G 25 COPY INCV JORDAN (MR) – 3.99

JUN231311 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR H 50 COPY INCV RICCARDI (MR) – 3.99

JUN231312 – CRASHDOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR I 100 COPY INCV MAHFOOD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Cover by series artist Ben Templesmith, known for his work with IDW, Image, Oni Press, Dark Horse, and more.

In the wake of their catastrophic landing on a hostile alien planet, the surviving members of the scout team must endure long enough to receive help from the orbiting colony ship. But a startling discovery aboard the malfunctioning vessel may prove far more dangerous than the planet below.

The second chapter of Crashdown continues the carnage of the sci-fi horror series from comic journalists "Comic Tom" Garcia and "Fire Guy" Ryan Sargeant with art by horror legend Ben Templesmith!

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #4 (OF 6) CVR A IZZO (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT Whatnot

JUN231313

JUN231314 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #4 (OF 6) CVR B ROCKWELL (MR) – 3.99

JUN231315 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #4 (OF 6) CVR C WEDNESDAY HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUN231316 – NORTH VALLEY GRIMOIRE #4 (OF 6) CVR D MISSION IMPOSSIBLE (MR – 3.99

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Nicola Izzo

Cover by artist Nicola Izzo best known for his work on Boom! Studios' Firefly Keep Flying.

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians.

Calista exposes the North Valley serial killer, and in a savage showdown, her newfound (and unreliable) powers are put to the test!

Meanwhile, Agent Malek discovers F.A.T.H.E.R. Division is doing more than just weaponizing magick -Z after a dangerous experiment that killed thousands, they orchestrated the biggest cover-up in American history.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LUCY GN (RES)

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

JUN231894

(W) Patrick Norbert (A) Tanino Liberatore

In this comic book with a romantic breath, remarkable for its scientific veracity, we follow the timid footsteps of our ancestor in his awakening to consciousness. A journey made of dangers and discoveries, rocked by the starry night where all the mystery of the world is hidden.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SWAMP GOD HC (MR)

HEAVY METAL ENTERTAINMENT

JUN231895

(W) Ron Marz (A / CA) Armitano

At the end of the American Civil War, a ragtag squad of Confederate soldiers calls upon the ultimate evil to save the South. Now, the remains of their unit must team with Union soldiers to survive the horrors of the Swamp God.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 26.99