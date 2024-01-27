Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, massive, sean murphy, Solicits, sumerian, Whatnot, zorro

Sean Murphy's Zorro Ends in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian's 2024 Solicits

Sean Murphy's Zorro: Man Of The Dead comes to an end with its fourth issue in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian's April 2024 solicits.

Sean Murphy's Zorro: Man Of The Dead comes to an end with its fourth issue in Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian's April 2024 solicits and solicitations. With new issues of JPG, Steve Schuitt and Alessandro Micelli's Ninja Funk, Misfortune's Eyes by Brooklynn Prince and Aliz Fernandez, Quested by Michael Calero, Thomas Parson and Kit Wallis, The Fog by Steve Ekstrom, Marco Fodera and Crashdown by Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant and Ben Templesmith. And David Mack doing covers for a fair few of them.

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #4 (OF 4) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB240897

FEB240898 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #4 (OF 4) CVR B BENITEZ (MR)

FEB240899 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #4 (OF 4) CVR C MOVIE HOMAGE (MR)

FEB240900 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #4 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV BENITEZ B

FEB240901 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #4 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MURPHY BW

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight, delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero.

The arrival of Zorro might have inspired La Vega into rebelling, but that hope is dashed as Diego suffers a big defeat. With his sister captured, Diego has no choice but to give up the fight and reveal the truth about his past to El Rojo, hoping that his surrender will save Rosa and the rest of the villagers. But while Diego might have lost faith in the legend of Zorro, this friends haven't! Be sure to order this big finale with 27 PAGES OF ART from Sean Murphy.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

QUESTED SEASON 2 #5 CVR A CHIOLA

MASSIVE

FEB240902

FEB240903 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #5 CVR B WALLIS

FEB240904 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #5 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Leo Chiola

The misadventures continue in a brand new season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy, Mr.Easta).

"One, Two, Three, Four, We Don't Want No King No More"

Who knew the afterlife could be such…well, Hell? Hamo returns to Ferryman HQ only to find his ferrymen have organized. With the workers on strike, souls are left to meander and Hamo has no time to regain control. Only Charlie remaining loyal as Hamo has few choices to settle the strike and catch up with Jinx and Gil.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

MISFORTUNES EYES #2 (OF 4) CVR A CABRERA (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB240906

FEB240907 – MISFORTUNES EYES #2 (OF 4) CVR B FIORELLI (MR)

FEB240908 – MISFORTUNES EYES #2 (OF 4) CVR C INNOCENTE (MR)

FEB240909 – MISFORTUNES EYES #2 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV WALLIS (MR)

(W) Brooklynn Prince, Aliz Fernandez (A) Aliz Fernandez (CA) Eva Cabrera

From Critics' Choice Award Winning Actress, Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project, Cocaine Bear, The Marsh King's Daughter) comes this limited series full of excitement!

Finding her home in the Psychic Town, Vivian has begun to discover her incredible abilities to read auras! But after being exposed to her father's aura and uncertain of whom he is, Vivian fears that Nana is lying to her about Edmond's past. But Vivian has more to worry about as she finds Cybil concerned. Later, the tension between Briar and Vivian heats up.

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

THE FOG #3 (OF 4) CVR A ROSADO (MR)

MASSIVE

FEB240910

FEB240911 – THE FOG #3 (OF 4) CVR B WINKLE (MR)

(W) Steve Ekstrom (A) Marco Fodera (CA) Christian Rosado

THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE IN TERROR.

Forty years after the events of THE FOG (1980), this comic series tells a supernatural horror story that reconnects several surviving characters and their descendents from John Carpenter's original story to a new series of paranormal events that plague Antonio Bay, a small fishing community turned ghost-hunting tourist destination.

The mystery surrounding the malevolent curse on Antonio Bay deepens as a former member of the community returns from the dead to reconnect with his descendants as the town plummets into darkness.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #2 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

FEB240885

FEB240886 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #2 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MICELLI (M

FEB240887 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #2 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY INCV QUTUB (MR)

FEB240888 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #2 (OF 4) CVR D 50 COPY INCV SANDERS (M

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alessandro Micelli (CA) David Mack

Following the battle at the Ninja Funk Dojo and capture of BB, B.A.D. Music retreats to their headquarters at The Nexus. With the love of Lazerwolf's life as irresistible bait, there's no doubt in Queen B.A.D.'s mind that her nemeses will come knocking, and she's ready for them…

Will Lazerwolf, JPG Mcfly and Wolfgang see the trap for what it is, or run headlong into disaster? Find out in Ninja Funk: B.A.D. Music #1!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR A TEMPLESMITH (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

FEB240889

FEB240890 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR B MACK (MR)

FEB240891 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR C DESJARDINS (MR)

FEB240892 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR D 5 COPY INCV PARSONS (MR)

FEB240893 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV RICCARDI (MR)

FEB240894 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR F 25 COPY INCV WILLIAMS (MR)

FEB240895 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR G 50 COPY INCV RICCARDI B&W (MR)

FEB240896 – CRASHDOWN #4 (OF 4) CVR H 100 COPY INCV MACK BLACK (MR)

(W) Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Tom Garcia and Ryan Sargeant, the hosts of the Comic Tom 101 YouTube Channel with over 12 million views, team up with legendary horror artist BEN TEMPLESMITH (30 Days of Night) for this four-issue story that is equal parts Lost and Alien, with a Lovecraftian twist.

Help is on the way! In the final issue of CRASHDOWN, our survivors on the planet Empyrean are battered, bruised, but not beaten as they struggle to establish a new home for humanity. Reinforcements are inbound from their orbiting colony ship. Who will survive, and what will be left of them?

In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

