Second Coming Resurrected in AHOY Comics' New Wave of Releases

We all remember when DC Comics canceled Jesus. Second Coming, a would-be Vertigo release about Jesus Christ returning to Earth for a second round, was canceled by the corporate publisher due to fears of blasphemy. Interestingly enough, Vertigo collapsed soon after the decision to pull the comic, so perhaps the Heavens above wanted this story to happen. Regardless, the controversial Second Coming was picked up by indie publisher AHOY Comics, and now the title, written by Mark Russell with art by Richard Pace and Leonard Kirk, is, appropriately, back for a second round with Second Coming: Only Begotten Son, along with a new slate of debut issues.

AHOY Comics, in their press release, announced:

"Police brutality! Science denial! The unshakeable feeling that we've slipped into a parallel world where up is down, right is wrong, and Dragonflyman is Dragonfly! These are the big, heady topics preoccupying people across the globe right now—so, of course, we felt it our duty to try to make a buck off them," said editor-in-chief Tom Peyer. "If billionaires can get richer while civilization collapses, so can we!" "All we wanted was to be funny, but we keep accidentally speaking to the deeper issues plaguing society," added AHOY Comics Publisher Hart Seely. "Should we be less funny? Or should society be less full of plagues? You decide."

The publisher that saved Jesus followed up the statement with solicits, revealing months of upcoming titles. Here's what's to come from the fearless publisher soon.

PENULTIMAN #1

Ship date: 7 October 2020

Author(s): Tom Peyer

Artist(s): Alan Robinson

Cover Artist(s): Alan Robinson, Jamal Igle

Back from the future—again! Penultiman, The Next-To-Last-Stage In Human Evolution, is the greatest, best-looking, and most admired super-hero in the world! So how can he stop hating himself? His android understudy, Antepenultiman, thinks he knows the answer! Created by Tom Peyer (THE WRONG EARTH) and Alan Robinson (PLANET OF THE NERDS). Featuring a variant cover by Jamal Igle (THE WRONG EARTH, Black). Resolicited from the Plague Times – all previous orders have been cancelled.

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #1

Ship Date: 21 October 2020

Authors: Paul Cornell, Dean Motter

Artists: Russ Braun, Dean Motter

Cover Artist: Jill Thompson

The SNIFTER OF TERROR returns with an all-star snark-fest under a bloody new title! Paul Cornell (Doctor Who) and Russell Braun (The Boys) reimagine Poe's "Black Cat"––as a dog! In "Atlas Shrugged" (no relation), Mr. X creator Dean Motter settles science vs. religion once and for all! Plus: prose, pix, and a cover by Scary Godmother's Jill Thompson!

HAPPY HOUR #1

Ship date: 4 November 2020

Author: Peter Milligan

Artist: Michael Montenat

Cover Artist: Michael Montenat

In future America, being happy isn't just a right—it's the law. While the Joy Police brutally enforce the cheery code, two young people go on the run, searching for a haven of melancholy where they can safely bask in the blues.

SECOND COMING: ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #1

Ship date: 16 December 2020

Author: Mark Russell

Artists: Richard Pace, Leonard Kirk

Cover artist: Richard Pace

The savior and the superhero return for a new round of shared adventures­­––but first, we turn back time to witness the interplanetary origin of Sunstar! Warning: portrays science denial, mass extinction, and real estate sales!

THE WRONG EARTH: NIGHT & DAY #1

Ship date: 6 January 2021

Author(s): Tom Peyer

Artist(s): Jamal Igle, Juan Castro

Cover Artist(s): Jamal Igle

The stars of THE WRONG EARTH and DRAGONFLY & DRAGONFLYMAN return! Racing to prevent identical catastrophes that threaten the separate earths they inhabit, gritty Dragonfly and his campy doppelganger Dragonflyman follow the clues to a third earth, where they at last come face-to-face