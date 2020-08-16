Second Printings-Thor, Captain Marvel, X-Factor, Undiscovered Country

A few more books going back to the printing mill… beginning with Marvel Comics' Thor #6, Captain Marvel #19 and X-Factor #1, all for September 16th. No covers yet, of course. And Thor #6 first printing isn't even out until next Wednesday. And from Image Comics, Undiscovered Country #7 gets a second printing, out for September 9th because they are a little more whizzy…

THOR #6 2ND PTG KLEIN VAR (JUL208167, FOC 8/24/20

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE DEATH OF KING THOR!

The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person's demise – and if the vision is true, Asgard is going to need a new Odinson to take the throne! But Thor is no mere herald or king – and even the death of all existence should fear his coming wrath. Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #19 2ND PTG SMITH VAR EMP (JUL208171, FOC 8/24/20)

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Cory Smith (CA) Jorge Molina

THE ACCUSER GOES ROGUE!

Captain Marvel has stepped into the role of accuser in the newly unified Kree/Skrull Empire. But when she's tasked to accuse a renegade soldier responsible for heinous crimes, she finds herself torn between two worlds. Don't miss the revelation of the year – one that will not only change Carol's whole world, but the shape of the galaxy! Rated T+ SRP: $3.99

X-FACTOR #1 2ND PTG SHAVRIN VAR (JUL208172, FOC 8/24/20)

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

MUTANTS HAVE CONQUERED DEATH!

By the grace of The Five, the resurrection protocols can bring back any fallen mutant. But such a huge enterprise isn't without its problems and complications… When a mutant dies, X-Factor is there to investigate how and why to keep the rules of reincarnation. Writer Leah Williams (AMAZING MARY JANE, X-TREMISTS) and artist David Balde n (DOMINO, WEB WARRIORS) take Northstar, Polaris, Prodigy, Eye-boy, Daken and Prestige into the world of murder and missing persons… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 29, 2020 SRP: $4.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #7 2ND PTG (MR) IMAGE COMICS JUL208174

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"UNITY," Part One

The smash hit series written by New York Times bestselling writers SCOTT SNYDER (WYTCHES, AD: AFTER DEATH) and CHARES SOULE (CURSE WORDS, the forthcoming novel Anyone) with art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (The Amazing Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Hellblazer), newcomer LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, and Eisner-award winning colorist MATT WILSON (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, PAPER GIRLS) continues! After barely escaping the deadly clutches of the Destiny Man, the expedition team has crossed over into the strange new zone of "Unity"-a futuristic world of gleaming technology and artificial intelligence. But will it be a safe haven for our heroes, or are they destined to be absorbed into the hive mind?!In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

Final Orders Due: Aug 17, 2020

SRP: $3.99